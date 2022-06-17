Global Modified Starch Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Application, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

ReportLinker

The Global Modified Starch Market size is expected to reach $15. 1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3. 8% CAGR during the forecast period. Native starches are used to make modified starches.

To make different types of modified starch products, multiple processing methods are utilized, such as physical, enzymatic, wet and dry chemical processes, drum drying, and extrusion. To satisfy industrial requirements, these techniques are used to change the properties of native starch, like as freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability. Thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification are all roles that modified starches do. It is utilized in a variety of non-food applications as well as the animal feed sector, in addition to food goods.



Due to their partially digestible nature and gluten-free qualities, modified starches are commonly utilized in the food & beverage industry as thickening agents, stabilizing agents, or emulsifying agents. They provide less fat than ordinary starches. Because of their binding properties, modified starches are used extensively in the paper-making industry to produce high-strength, high-quality paper with suitable surface size, coating, and calendaring. Modified starch is also used in pharmaceutical, textile, animal feed, cosmetics, and other sectors.



In the long run, as the global economy improves, resulting in higher consumption of processed & convenience foods, the market for modified starch, which is widely used in various food applications, will see growth in demand, propelling the total market. The demand for modified starches is assisting the food industry’s rapid development. Modified starches provide a plethora of functional gains to a wide range of foods, including baked goods, snacks, beverages, and nutritional foods. While convenience will continue to be a crucial driver in the market’s future, rising consumer demand for healthy options is altering what it takes to stand out.



To gain market share, manufacturers have readily incorporated the clean label pattern into their products. The modified starch market is fueled by rising convenience food consumption and the simplicity with which its functional qualities can be altered. The increased use of modified starch in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and paper sectors also contributes to the expansion.



COVID-19 Impact



In a short period of time, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on enterprises across a wide range of industries, comprising the food & beverage supply chain. The most common mistake regarding COVID-19 is that empty grocery shelves indicate a food shortage. This is due to recent grocery store rushes, which have caused short-term supply chain interruptions as the supply chain catches up and replenishes. The pandemic had both positive and negative consequences for the modified starch industry as a whole. As customers hurry to stock their pantries, sales of processed and packaged goods have soared. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to increase the intake of processed and other shelf-stable items with a longer shelf life.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand for convenience and processed food



In most industrialized countries, customers use convenience foods on a daily basis. Convenience meals necessitate a great deal of processing and preparation, which is made easier by technical advancements in preservation, packing, freezing, and artificial flavorings and ingredients, among other things. Convenience foods are clearly popular in North American and European countries based on their annual consumption rates. People often lead busy and isolated lives which leave them no time for preparing their food at home. Globalization and the resulting changes in lifestyles have led to a growth in the intake of convenience foods in various nations throughout the world, particularly in Asia’s expanding markets, which has resulted in a rise in demand for modified starch.



Modified starch is appropriate for use in animal nutrition and pet food



Due to its low protein and fat/lipid content, modified starch has a high viscosity and enhances the taste, smell, and color of the dish in which it is employed. It may be used in a variety of meals and has good organoleptic qualities. Native modified starch is also suited for use in animal nutrition and pet feeds. It provides animals with a digestible energy source and enables the adaptation and/or improvement of the finished product’s texture during the palletization and extrusion processes. Potato starch stands out among the major industrially manufactured modified starches because of its unique properties, which make it a popular ingredient in pet food production, especially dog food.



Market Restraining Factors



Regulations against Modified Starch



Where some markets have the laxest rules when it comes to health claims that can be made with modified starch. Few markets, on the other hand, has stronger controls, with no health claims allowed for food additives but structure or function claims allowed. Modified starch health claims are regulated the most stringently in European markets. Due to these tight laws and regulations, manufacturers and distributors confront manufacturing and distribution issues, as they are facing difficulties in the approval process of manufacturing and distribution.



Raw Material Outlook



Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Corn, Potato, Cassava, Wheat, and Others. The corn segment acquired the highest revenue share in the modified starch market in 2021. One of the most commonly available raw commodities is corn. Corn-based modified starch is extensively used in a range of industries as stabilizers, thickening agents, and emulsifiers. Food, beverages, confectionery, paper, medicines, textiles, adhesives, and building materials are just a few of the applications for cassava starch. The amazing properties of these goods, like as high paste clarity, freeze-thaw stability, and paste viscosity, are driving expansion in the cassava-based category.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, and Processed Food & Others), Feed, and Industrial (Paper Making, Weaving & Textiles, Medicines & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others). The feed segment garnered a significant revenue share in the modified starch market in 2021. Modified starch is a component of feed that is used to enhance digestibility and assist animals to gain weight. It is primarily used as a milk replacer and as a source of energy. Companies are concentrating their efforts on improving the collection & processing of modified starch in order to find new feed uses. In swine feed, starch is the principal source of carbohydrates. When fed to weaning pigs as a corn replacement, potato starch can help them grow faster. For new born calves, modified starch in ruminant feed works as a milk substitute. It is a source of carbohydrates, which improves ruminant digestion and helps them acquire weight.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. The dry segment acquired the highest revenue share in the modified starch market in 2021. The roll-drying technique is used to create roll-dried starch. It’s utilized in the making of chilled products. High performance, extra convenience, dispensability, flexibility, and other benefits are all provided by roll-dried starch. The cold manufacturing process necessitates rapid hydration, a high processing tolerance, and long shelf life. Because of their hectic lifestyles, consumers demand convenience foods. Roll-dried starch is used in the production of traditional foods to extend their shelf life, add texture, and boost nutritional content. Roll-dried starch is used to keep food fresh and prevent it from being damaged during transit and storage. Baby food also contains roll-dried starch. It is essential to offer a safe and nutritious environment for toddlers and new-borns.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific acquired the largest revenue share in the modified starch market in 2021. The Asia-Pacific starch sector offers a variety of starch products, including native and modified (chemically and physically) starches, as well as liquid and solid sweeteners. Potato starches’ versatility allows them to be used as ingredients & functional supplements in the food, non-food, and feed industries.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Royal Avebe U.A., Roquette Freres SA, Emsland Group, KMC Ingredients Company, Tereos S.A., and Royal Ingredients Group B.V.



Strategies deployed in Modified Starch Market



Jun-2021: Tata & Lyle came into partnership with AGRANA Fruit, a global leader in fruits preparations, based in Brazil. This partnership aimed to incorporate new manufacturing dynamics for Brazil’s fruit preparations segment, bringing more innovation to the sector.



Apr-2021: Cargill came into partnership with Starpro, the top food grade tapioca starch producer in Thailand. This partnership aimed to expand its specialty tapioca starch offerings in the Asia Pacific region, assisting the product processing need of food manufacturers and matching the sensory expectations of consumers.



Mar-2021: Ingredion, released ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch, a new addition to its extensive range of potato-based solutions for the United States and Canada. ULTRA-TEX 1311 modified potato starch can be utilized in a wide variety of conventional & substitution formulations to develop indulgent textures, enhance stability vs native potato starch, or replace oil without compromising sensory appeal. The starch is especially perfect for plant-based, reduced-fat, low-fat, better-for-you & keto-friendly applications.



Feb-2021: Tate & Lyle took over 85% of the shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd, a well-established tapioca modified food starch manufacturer based in Thailand. This acquisition would expand the presence of Tate & Lyle in specialty tapioca-based texturants & incorporates a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca region of eastern Thailand. This acquisition would allow Tate & Lyle to give a wider range of tapioca-based solutions to match customers’ requirements for enhanced tasting & clean label foods in categories comprising bakery, dairy, noodles, snacks, and sauces, soups, and dressings.



Jul¬-2020: Emsland Group formed a partnership with Brenntag Food & Nutrition, located in Russia. The Emsland Group’s sales structure in Russia is being reorganized as a result of this strategic partnership. Under this partnership, Brenntag would take over the distribution of Emsland’s product portfolio for the food industry along with technical specialties, which comprises of native starches, modified starches, proteins, and fibers made from peas & potatoes.



Nov-2019: Archer-Daniels-Midland came into a partnership with IMCD, a top distributor of speciality chemicals & food ingredients. This partnership aimed to expand the reach of its starch portfolio to the Canadian Market. ADM texture solutions available to buyers in the Canadian market will consist of tapioca starch, corn starch, & tapioca maltodextrin in addition to a wide range of other ADM solutions.



Apr-2019: Ingredion took over KaTech, a privately-held company headquartered located in Lübeck, Germany, which delivers advanced texture & stabilization solutions to the food & beverage industry. This acquisition aimed to complement Ingredion’s present specialty ingredient portfolio by expanding its Food Systems platform with a overall suite of innovative solutions that support food & beverage manufacturers with product formulation, ingredient functionality, and technical assistance.



Mar-2019: Ingredion completed the acquisition of operations of Western Polymer, a privately held, U.S.-based company headquartered located in Moses Lake, Washington. Under this acquisition, Western Polymer would produce native & modified potato starches for food & industrial applications and also sells modified tapioca starch for industrial applications. This acquisition would expand the Company’s potato starch manufacturing capacity, better processing capabilities, and enlarge its higher-value specialty ingredients business & customer base.



Jan-2019: Archer Daniel Midland formed a partnership with General Starch Limited (GSL), a top tapioca starch producer based in Thailand. With this partnership, ADM would have exclusive distribution rights of the GSL modified tapioca starch products in the majority of the European countries, along with the Middle East & Africa. The range of specialty tapioca starches would be sold under the ADM brand in the second phase of the partnership.



Dec-2018: Emsland Group came into partnership with IMPAG Group, located in Poland. With this partnership, Emsland Groups sales structure in Poland would be totally restructured, which would acquire the distributorship for Emsland’s product portfolio for the food industry, comprising native starches, modified starch, and fibers based on pea and potato along with potato flakes & granules.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Raw Material



• Corn



• Potato



• Cassava



• Wheat



• Others



By Application



• Food & Beverages



o Bakery & Confectionery



o Beverages



o Processed Food & Others



• Feed



• Industrial



o Paper Making



o Weaving & Textiles



o Medicines & Pharmaceuticals



o Cosmetics



o Others



By Form



• Dry



• Liquid



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company



• Cargill Corporation



• Ingredion, Incorporated



• Tate & Lyle PLC



• Royal Avebe U.A.



• Roquette Freres SA



• Emsland Group



• KMC Ingredients Company



• Tereos S.A.



• Royal Ingredients Group B.V.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

