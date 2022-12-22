U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Global Modular Construction Market to Witness Growth as Demand for Efficient Construction Methods Rises

·2 min read

A shifting awareness of the use of modular buildings and the response to new socioeconomic trends have unlocked growth opportunities in the MC market

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Modular Construction (MC) Growth Opportunities, a shift in awareness toward the use of modular buildings because of the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked growth opportunities in the MC market globally. Prefabricated or off-site constructed building units, such as walls, floors, rooms, and frames, are associated with the industry. In response to socioeconomic trends such as the labor shortage, sustainability, and customer demand, MC aims to address the post-pandemic era's call for more efficient construction methods. As a result, the global MC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to $142.06 billion by 2028, up from $103.09 billion in 2022.

modular construction
modular construction

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Customers' surging preference for modular buildings in the post-pandemic era has encouraged MC market participants to broaden their manufacturing and assembly design capabilities," said Melvin Leong, Homes & Buildings Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan. "The move will increase the use of digital solutions to speed up modular building design and approval processes and focus on sustainable manufacturing practices."

Leong added: "The next two to three years will see the use of MC to build healthcare facilities and schools in rural areas and temporary housing for displaced populations. Therefore, market participants must work with engineers and architects to improve modular building design in response to changing demand for indoor air quality and sustainability."

To tap into the growth prospects of the expanding MC sector, market participants should:

  • Develop end-to-end capabilities in MC product design, customization, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.

  • Establish partnerships with companies from other industries, enhancing internal processes (for example, design, production, and assembly) that will add value to customers.

  • Collaborate with government agencies to improve MC regulations to create uniform standards.

  • Develop green MC products that promote sustainability and energy efficiency during the building life cycle.

Global Modular Construction Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Sustainability research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Modular Construction Growth Opportunities

PDF0

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-modular-construction-market-to-witness-growth-as-demand-for-efficient-construction-methods-rises-301708691.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

