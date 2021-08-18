U.S. markets closed

Global Modular Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring ABB, Cisco Systems and Dell Technologies Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The modular data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the period 2020-2026.

Increasing internet penetration, the deployment of 5G, the impact of COVID-19, and the increasing popularity of the modular data center design offering easy scalability and shorter time-to-market are some factors that have boosted the modular data center market over the past few years, that is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2020, the global market witnessed strong growth in terms of functional modules being deployed by data center operators. The growing adoption of AI and ML workloads at the edge is another key factor increasing the demand for modular solutions across the globe. Some major modular data center providers include Huawei Technologies, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group, among others.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the modular data center market during the forecast period:

  • Growing Popularity of Modular Design

  • Increasing Modular Data Center Deployment

  • Rising Innovative Data Center Technologies

  • Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Data Center Demand

The study considers the modular data center market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • Telecommunication service providers deploying a 5G network also need to deploy all-in-one small micro edge facilities to support their network demand.

  • Enterprise segments are more likely to adopt All-In-One data center modules due to easier deployment, portability, and small size.

  • Colocation service provider Green Mountain in Norway has deployed a Schneider Electric modular data center to expand its facilities.

  • In terms of functional modules, the adoption of power and cooling modules is higher among data center operators adopting modular design.

  • The increasing adoption of modular IT enclosures with increasing rack capacity has also increased the demand for more sensible IT space modules.

  • The introduction of single-phase UPS powered by lithium-ion UPS systems will increase edge deployment, comprising one rack with integrated power infrastructure.

Almost all the vendors are offering modular UPS systems with a power capacity of up to 20 kVA for these data centers. In addition, there are solutions provided by infrastructure vendors, such as prefabricated facilities, racks, and containment systems, to reduce the time needed to develop a new facility or create an additional data hall. ABB, Cisco Systems, Delta Power Solutions, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Huawei Technologies are the key players in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the global modular data center market?
2. Which region is projected to have the highest growth rate?
3. What is the leading segment in the modular data center market?
4. How much is the modular data center market worth?
5. What are the various segments that are covered in the modular data center market report?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Internet & Data Growth
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Different Types of Data Centers
7.4 Market Dynamics

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers
8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Popularity of Modular Designs
9.2 Increasing Modular Data Center Deployments
9.3 Covid-19 Boosts Off-Site Prefabricated Data Centers
9.4 Increasing Demand for Modular Design in Disaster-Prone Areas
9.5 Cloud at The Edge
9.6 Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Cost of Efficient Infrastructure
10.2 Security Challenges for Modular Data Centers
10.3 Remote Modular Data Center Management & Maintenance Challenges

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 All-In-One Module
12.4 Functional Module

13 Functional Module
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 IT Module
13.3 Power Module
13.4 Cooling Module

14 Geography
14.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15 North America
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16 Latin America
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

17 Western Europe & Nordic Region
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

18 Central & Eastern Europe
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

19 Middle East
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20 Africa
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21 APAC
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 China & Hong Kong
21.5 Australia & New Zealand
21.6 India
21.7 Japan
21.8 Southeast Asia
21.9 Rest Of APAC
21.10 Electrical Infrastructure
21.11 Mechanical Infrastructure
21.12 General Construction

22 Key Vendors
22.1 ABB
22.2 Cisco Systems
22.3 Delta Power Solutions (Delta Group)
22.4 Dell Technologies
22.5 Eaton
22.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
22.7 Huawei Technologies
22.8 IBM
22.9 Iron Mountain
22.10 NTT Global Data Centers
22.11 Rittal
22.12 Schneider Electric
22.13 Stulz
22.14 TAS
22.15 Vertiv Group

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Actemium
23.2 American Tower
23.3 Atos
23.4 Attom Technology
23.5 Automation
23.6 Baselayer (IE Corporation)
23.7 Bladeroom Data Centres
23.8 Bmarko Structures
23.9 Box Modul
23.10 Cancom
23.11 Cannon Technologies
23.12 Canovate
23.13 Commscope
23.14 Certified Technology Services (CTSL)
23.15 Cupertino Electric
23.16 Dartpoints
23.17 Datapod
23.18 DC-Datacenter Group
23.19 DDC Cabinet Technology
23.20 DXN
23.21 E3 NV
23.22 Edge Mission Critical Systems (Edge MCS)
23.23 Fiberhome
23.24 Fuji Electric
23.25 Gesab
23.26 Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
23.27 Integra Mission Critical
23.28 Liquidstack
23.29 Master Power Technologies
23.30 Mission Critical Facilities International
23.31 Motivair
23.32 Pacific Star Communications (PACSTAR)
23.33 PCX
23.34 Portwell
23.35 Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (PRASA)
23.36 Prime Modular Data Centers
23.37 Rahi Systems
23.38 RK Industries
23.39 Shenzhen KStar Science & Technology
23.40 Shenzen Consnant Technology
23.41 Silent-Aire (Johnson Controls)
23.42 Sterling Generator
23.43 Submer
23.44 Swedish Modules
23.45 The Mavin Group
23.46 Vapor IO
23.47 USDC Technology
23.48 ZTE

24 Report Summary

25 Quantitative Summary

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytf07b?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-modular-data-center-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-abb-cisco-systems-and-dell-technologies-among-others-301358220.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

