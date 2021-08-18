Global Modular Data Center Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring ABB, Cisco Systems and Dell Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the period 2020-2026.



Increasing internet penetration, the deployment of 5G, the impact of COVID-19, and the increasing popularity of the modular data center design offering easy scalability and shorter time-to-market are some factors that have boosted the modular data center market over the past few years, that is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period. In 2020, the global market witnessed strong growth in terms of functional modules being deployed by data center operators. The growing adoption of AI and ML workloads at the edge is another key factor increasing the demand for modular solutions across the globe. Some major modular data center providers include Huawei Technologies, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group, among others.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the modular data center market during the forecast period:

Growing Popularity of Modular Design

Increasing Modular Data Center Deployment

Rising Innovative Data Center Technologies

Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Data Center Demand

The study considers the modular data center market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.



The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Telecommunication service providers deploying a 5G network also need to deploy all-in-one small micro edge facilities to support their network demand.

Enterprise segments are more likely to adopt All-In-One data center modules due to easier deployment, portability, and small size.

Colocation service provider Green Mountain in Norway has deployed a Schneider Electric modular data center to expand its facilities.

In terms of functional modules, the adoption of power and cooling modules is higher among data center operators adopting modular design.

The increasing adoption of modular IT enclosures with increasing rack capacity has also increased the demand for more sensible IT space modules.

The introduction of single-phase UPS powered by lithium-ion UPS systems will increase edge deployment, comprising one rack with integrated power infrastructure.

Almost all the vendors are offering modular UPS systems with a power capacity of up to 20 kVA for these data centers. In addition, there are solutions provided by infrastructure vendors, such as prefabricated facilities, racks, and containment systems, to reduce the time needed to develop a new facility or create an additional data hall. ABB, Cisco Systems, Delta Power Solutions, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Huawei Technologies are the key players in the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global modular data center market?

2. Which region is projected to have the highest growth rate?

3. What is the leading segment in the modular data center market?

4. How much is the modular data center market worth?

5. What are the various segments that are covered in the modular data center market report?



