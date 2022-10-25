U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,576.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,489.00
    +10.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.20
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.30
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    -4.2340 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    -29.69 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8420
    -0.1780 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,337.54
    +6.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    +0.44 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,309.82
    +334.92 (+1.24%)
     

Global Modular Data Centre Market Size to grow USD 65.55 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 19.00%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·4 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Modular Data Centre Market Size was valued at USD 16.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 65.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.00%. Companies Covered:Dell (US), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), International Business Machines (US), Baselayer Technology (US), Fiberhome Networks (China), Cupertino Electric (US), Eaton Corporate (Ireland), Eltek (Norway), ICTroom Company (Netherlands) and Other Prominent Key Players.

New York, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the market for modular data was valued at USD 16.56 billion, and by 2030, it is expected to have increased to USD 65.55 billion, with a CAGR of 19.00%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The global modular data center market is segmented into 5 primary geographical areas: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1225  

The rise in demand for cutting-edge prefabricated and green centre infrastructure across IT and telecom, healthcare, and other industries is the main factor segmenting the market for modular data centres. With modularly built colocation data centres, businesses can simply expand their data halls over time without sacrificing dependability or the freedom to change the environment to suit their needs. Continuous security, environmental optimization, redundancy, concurrent maintainability, carrier neutrality, and many other concepts are important components of the modular service paradigm. As a result, it is envisaged that colocation providers will present a wide range of options for the installation of modular data centres.

The demand for modular data centres is rising as a result of the growing number of environmental protection and energy consumption regulations put in place by various governments throughout the world. Compared to a single large room, the modular data center's restricted size is easier to cool, and built-in aisle confinement lessens hot and cold air mixing. Building Industry Consulting Service International found that modular data centres are 40% more energy efficient than open data centres (BICSI). Therefore, modular data centres are more energy-efficient than traditional data centres and aid in addressing the inherent need for lower energy use by companies.

With modularly built colocation data centres, businesses can quickly add more data halls over time without sacrificing dependability or the freedom to change the environment to suit their needs. Continuous security, environmental optimization, redundancy, concurrent maintainability, carrier neutrality, and many other concepts are important components of the modular service paradigm. As a result, it is envisaged that colocation providers will present a wide range of options for the installation of modular data centres.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1225 

Large businesses struggle with a variety of problems, including higher carbon footprints and increased power consumption. The components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, cooling systems, etc. are fixed in the box, unlike traditional data centres, making modular data centres extremely energy and cooling efficient.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Modular Data Center Market Report:

Dell Inc. introduced the Micro 415, an EMC modular data centre, in February 2020. It offers edge computing-based solutions for processing localised data in a localised manner. Tigo Tanzania invested over 2.50 billion USD in Paraguay in August 2016 to erect the nation's first state-of-the-art modular data centre.

Global Modular data Center Market, By Region

The global modular data centre market is segmented into 5 primary geographical areas: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America. Due to the increased uptake of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing and the Internet of Things, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the biggest growth.

Some key Points of the Modular Data Center Market Report are:

  • An in-depth global hybrid drivetrain market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

  • Profiles of major market players operating in the Modular Data Center market, whichInclude Dell (US), Baselayer Technology (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), International Business Machines (US), Cupertino Electric (US), Eltek (Norway), ICTroom Company (Netherlands), Vertiv (US), Fiberhome Networks (China)

  • Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers,restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Modular     Data Center market.

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the global Modular Data Center market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1225  

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.  Dell (US), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), International Business Machines (US), Baselayer Technology (US), Fiberhome Networks (China), Cupertino Electric (US), Eaton Corporate (Ireland), Eltek (Norway), ICTroom Company (Netherlands) and Other Prominent Key Players.

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us    

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toyota Launches Second Model In Its bZ Series

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has launched a small electric sedan, Toyota bZ3, the second model in its bZ (beyond zero) series. The bZ3 is a battery electric sedan jointly developed for the Chinese market by BYD Toyota EV Technology Co Ltd (BTET), a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and FAW Toyota Motor Co. Ltd (FAW Toyota). It will be produced by and sold through the FAW Toyota dealer network. The electrification system combines BYD's lithium-ion LFP battery using li

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits

    The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?Find:...

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • Why Accelerate Diagnostics Shares Are Plummeting Today?

    Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) said that according to recent discussions, the FDA has clarified that the company must obtain a 510(k) clearance to continue marketing and distributing the Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S. Accelerate Arc Products include Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit. The company had been listing the Accelerate Arc Products as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements. The company intends to continue fully cooperating with the FDA, promptly

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • AT&T's 3rd-Quarter Earnings Impress

    The telecommunications giant reaffirms its comeback story with latest earnings report