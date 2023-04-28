Global Modular Instruments Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 8.5% Between Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Desire for Flexible and Scalable Testing Solutions in Numerous Sectors is Driving Substantial Growth in the Modular Instruments Market in the United States. Furthermore, the Market is Expected to Grow Significantly as a Result of Customer Preference for Linked Automobiles and Smart Transportation Networks.

NEWARK, Del, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue from the global modular instruments market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033, up from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Future Market Insight forecasted an 8.5% CAGR for the market between 2023 and 2033.



This expansion can be ascribed to the increased demand for modular instruments across several sectors, including aerospace and defense, the automobile, and telecommunications. The market is also expanding given the demand for precise as well as reliable testing and measurement equipment.

The increasing popularity of these instruments is partly a result of their adaptability, modularity, and scalability. These devices are easily adaptable and configurable and can fulfill the requirements of the person using them. With the help of this functionality, users can cut down on testing and measuring times and increase productivity in general.

The introduction of 5G technology is another factor propelling the modular instruments market expansion. Rapid growth in the demand for high-speed data transport and communication necessitates the usage of specialized testing and measuring tools. The ability of modular equipment to test and measure high-frequency signals makes them perfect for 5G technology.

The increasing application of modular instruments in research and development activities is also driving market growth. These tools deliver precise and credible results from tests. Utilizing modular instruments also helps to speed up and cut costs associated with research and development.

Significant growth potential is expected to result from investments in the implementation of 5G. The demand for modular instruments is being further increased by the intensive research being done on 5G technologies. These instruments are likely to help to lessen the complexity and length of development time.

Companies in the renewable energy industry can monitor and optimize the performance of their systems through the use of modular instruments. This lowers their carbon footprint and increases efficiency. The adoption of modular instruments is also being driven by the increasing focus on improving the overall quality of products. These instruments can provide accurate and reliable test results. Hence, this enables the users to improve the quality of their products.

Key Takeaways:

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise profitably, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% through 2033.

The market in the United States is expected to upsurge at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, the market in Japan is predicted to develop rapidly.

The market in China is expected to proliferate significantly, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033.

South Korea is estimated to grow considerably registering a CAGR of 8.9% until 2033.



Competitive Landscape:

Modular instruments market players are emphasizing product innovation to remain competitive. They are making significant investments in research and development to provide pioneering modular instruments that satisfy the unique demands of customers. They are also adding new products to their portfolios to improve their market presence. Additionally, they are using different strategies to strengthen their position in the market. A few of these strategies include partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the modular instruments market Keysight Technologies , National Instruments , Fortive Corporation , Viavi Solutions , Astronics Corporation , and others.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, National Instruments unveiled the third generation PXIe-5842 VST, a highly versatile and potent Vector Signal Transceiver (VST).

In April 2022, Keysight Technologies unveiled a PCIe test solution with state-of-the-art simulation, identification, conformance, and validation testing capabilities.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform Type:

PX

AXIe

VXI



By Application:

Research & Development

Manufacturing & Installation

By Vertical:

Telecommunications

Electronics & Semiconductor

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)



Table of Content (ToC):



1. Executive Summary | Modular Instruments Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics



4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2023 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis, 2018 to 2023

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Projections, 2023 to 2033 (TOC Continue...)

