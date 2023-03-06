U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Global Modular Kitchen Market to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2030

·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Kitchen Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345228/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Modular Kitchen Market to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Modular Kitchen estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030. Floor Cabinets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wall Cabinets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The Modular Kitchen market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
- Canyon Creek Cabinet Company
- Inter IKEA Systems BV
- JPD Kitchen Depot
- Masco Corporation
- Shenandoah Cabinetry


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345228/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Modular Kitchen - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Floor
Cabinets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Floor Cabinets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Floor Cabinets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Cabinets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Wall Cabinets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Wall Cabinets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tall
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Tall Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Tall Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Modular Kitchen Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall
Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modular
Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Material -
Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wood, Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by Type -
Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor Cabinets,
Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal
and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Modular Kitchen
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall
Cabinets and Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular
Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall
Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular
Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wood, Metal and Other Materials for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Modular Kitchen Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and
Tall Storage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Type - Floor Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 136: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Modular
Kitchen by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Cabinets, Wall Cabinets and Tall Storage for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 137: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Modular Kitchen by Material - Wood, Metal and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 138: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Kitchen by
Material - Wood, Metal and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345228/?utm_source=GNW

