Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Modular Laboratory Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market
Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 5996
Companies: 46 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Eppendorf AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; Hudson Robotics, Inc.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; QIAGEN N.V.; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments; Siemens Healthineers; Synchron Lab Automation; Tecan Group Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Equipment and Software (Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software, Analyzers); and End-Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2024

Laboratory Automation is a proactive and customized process, involving automation of analytical process to total laboratory process. Laboratory automation is gradually shifting towards modular laboratory automation systems, which offer more flexibility and occupy lesser space. Rapid advancements in the field of laboratory automation have further led to the evolution of automated analytical and clinical testing, high-throughput screening, large-scale biorepositories, diagnostics, and combinatorial chemistry laboratories. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular Laboratory Automation is projected to reach US$4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Modular Laboratory Automation, accounting for an estimated 53.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period.

The momentum in the modular laboratory automation market is likely to remain robust in the coming years. Concerns over dearth of skilled workforce, pressing need for high-quality, faster, and error-free laboratory analysis, and sustained drive towards total laboratory automation (TLA) would pave way for progressive growth in the market. Continued advancements in technology and roll out of sophisticated modular platforms for diagnostic as well as research laboratories would aid market growth. Improvements in the healthcare infrastructure of developing regions would play vital role in future growth of the market. Growing awareness of various diagnostic procedures and the increased emphasis on early detection for improved therapeutic results are the major factors promoting demand for high-tech laboratory technologies in the US. Rising incidence of cancer, cardiac conditions as well as other neurodegenerative disorders in the country are promoting wider deployment of advanced laboratories with end-to-end automation capabilities. Factors such as increasing public and private sector investments in lifescience and healthcare domains, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, and improvement in healthcare access and rising awareness levels, are favoring market growth in the developing regions. China, in particular, is expected to spearhead growth, due to efforts to modernize healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for laboratory services in clinical and diagnostic laboratories.

The market for Automated Plate Handlers is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Automated plate handlers are robotic solutions that can perform with the reliability of a robotic arm. Automated plate handlers are capable of addressing sample handling bottlenecks faced by analytical instruments used in flow cytometry, which is a vital technique utilized in biomolecule detection and cellular analysis. They offer efficient handling of microplates, especially when working with lidded plates. They are also compatible with a wide-range of laboratory instruments. Automated plate handlers for instance are being rapidly used in the proteomic research labs, as they can deliver as many as 20-30 platers using integrated software that controls the plate reader. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-modular-laboratory-automation-market-to-reach-4-billion-by-2024-301353043.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

