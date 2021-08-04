Abstract: Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$4. 9 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modular Laboratory Automation estimated at US$3.

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automated Liquid Handlers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Plate Handlers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Modular Laboratory Automation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Modular Laboratory Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$953.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$868.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$868.6 Million by the year 2027.



Robotic Arms Segment Corners a 13.3% Share in 2020



In the global Robotic Arms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$345.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$570 Million by the year 2027.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Modular Laboratory Automation

Modular Laboratory Automation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers

EXHIBIT 1: World Modular Laboratory Automation Market by

Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Fast Paced Growth Identified in Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Modular Laboratory Automation Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025:

China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

Automated Liquid Handlers: The Largest Equipment Type

Automated Plate Handlers Exhibit Faster Growth

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains

Advanced Software Tools Augment Laboratory Automation

Automated Analyzers Enhance Lab Test Outcomes



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hudson Robotics, Inc. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Synchron Lab Automation (The Netherlands)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Change Dynamics in the Modular

Laboratory Automation Market

Modular Laboratory Automation Gains Traction Amid Growing Need

to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics

Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management

As Laboratories Take On More Clinical Testing & Diagnostic

Cases on the Back of Growing Global Healthcare Burden,

Automation Becomes an Important Efficiency Enhancement

Strategy

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (In US$ Million)

Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum

Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes

EXHIBIT 3: Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2024

Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure to Turbo Charge

Future Growth of the Market

EXHIBIT 4: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion)

and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018

Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen Scope & Span of

Modulation Laboratory Automation

Sophisticated Laboratory Information Systems Inflate Automation

Deployments



