Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $88+ Billion in 2026 - Forecast to 2031

Company Logo

Global Modular and Prefabricated Non-Residential Building Construction Market

Global Modular and Prefabricated Non-Residential Building Construction Market

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market is expected to grow from $62.57 billion in 2021 to $67.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to reach $88.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players in the market are Algeco Scotsman; Butler Manufacturing Company Inc.; Champion Home Builders Inc.; Red Sea Housing; Lindal Cedar Homes; Kirby Building Systems; Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.; ALHO Systembau GmbH; Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.; American Buildings Company.

The main types of modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction are standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, and panelized precast nonmetal. A standard metal is a solid material that is usually hard, opaque, and lustrous, with strong electrical and thermal conductivity. The applications of modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction includes institutional, industrial, commercial, and agricultural and the end-users are private and public companies.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization. According to the world economic forum, in 2020, 56.2 percent of the world population was urban. Urban populations made up the highest share in Northern American countries-83.6 percent of residents lived in cities in 2020.

Story continues

As per World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations, the largest urban growth will take place in India, China, and Nigeria. The rapid growth and development of urban housing demand more precise planning timelines and reduced prices. Due to this, construction firms are adopting cost-effective, proven technologies of precast to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which can be met by prefabricated technology.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry. The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative.

In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy.

The DFAB House is the world's first inhabited house which was both digitally planned and built. Launched in February 2019, this project was done by professors at ETH Zurich in cooperation with industrial partners, carried out with the help of robots and 3D printers.

The construction industry is considered to be slow and conservative in adopting innovative and new technologies. The construction sector comprises numerous small suppliers and the R&D budget is also limited in comparison to other sectors. In developing or underdeveloped countries of the Asia Pacific region as well as in Africa and South America, people are less aware of this construction method, the advantages it offers and the recyclability of modular buildings.

Therefore, it is important to educate consumers regarding the positive effects of modular construction on the environment and the way it can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Characteristics

3. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction

5. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Standard Metal

Agricultural Metal

Modular Nonmetal

Panelized Precast Nonmetal

6.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Institutional

Industrial

Commercial

Agricultural

6.3. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Private

Public

7. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Algeco Scotsman

Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Champion Home Builders, Inc.

Red Sea Housing

Lindal Cedar Homes

Kirby Building Systems

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.

ALHO Systembau GmbH

Allied Modular Building Systems Inc.

American Buildings Company

Brytex Building Systems Inc.

Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG

Consolis Service Co. SA NV

Flexator AB

Lester Building Systems, LLC

Madison Industries Inc.

NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Normerica Building Systems, Inc.

Nucor Building Systems

Rollalong Ltd.

United Structures of America Inc.

Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc.

Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Yves Cougnaud S.A.

Katerra







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jovp7g

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



