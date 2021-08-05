U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

Global Modularization Market to Generate $14.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in exploration and drilling activities for oil, growing adoption of stainless-steel pipe spools, and surge in use of pipes and fittings in end-user industries drive the growth of the global modularization market. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed manufacturing and closed production facilities of pipe, spools, pipe skids, and pipe racks.

Portland, OR, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global modularization market was pegged at $9.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in exploration and drilling activities for oil, growing adoption of stainless-steel pipe spools, and surge in use of pipes and fittings in end-user industries drive the growth of the global modularization market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and influence of foreign currencies over profit margins hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in modularization products would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12754

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic delayed manufacturing and closed production facilities of pipe, spools, pipe skids, and pipe racks. Moreover, the lockdown regulations and ban on international trade hampered the supply chain.

  • During the pandemic, the demand for oil and gas reduced significantly, which hampered the demand for pipes and spools. In addition, the prolonged lockdown resulted in increased prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global modularization market on the basis of service, material, end-user industry, and region.

Based on service, the report is divided into prefabricated pipes (spool), process skid fabrication, process & pipe rack modules, and others. The prefabricated pipes (spools) segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the process skid fabrication segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Modularization Market Request Here

On the basis of material, the report is classified into stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, and others. The stainless steel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. However, the carbon steel segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global modularization market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12754

Top Players:

The global modularization market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as SHV Holdings N.V. (Mammoet), Fluor Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L & T Piping Center), Arabian International Company for Steel Structures, YENA ENGINEERING B.V., ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI (CIMTAS PIPE FABRICATION AND TRADING CO. LTD.), Metal Forge India, PROSAIC STEEL AND ALLOYS, ChelPipe Group., and Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell UOP).

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Copper pipes and tubes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Pipe and Tube Cutters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Steel Fabrication Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Municipal Pipes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Oil Free Scroll Compressor Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Pipelayer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


