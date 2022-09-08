U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

Global Moist Wound Dressing Market Report 2022: Rising Innovations in the Sector Presents Avenues for Future Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo

Global Moist Wound Dressing Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global moist wound dressing market held a market value of USD 4,353.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 7,191.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The moist wound dressing industry is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing incidences of chronic and acute wounds, and the rising innovations in wound dressings area.

For instance, in October 2019, 3M acquired Acelity Inc, a med-tech company focused on advanced wound care products marketed under its KCI brand. Such moves aid the market growth considerably.

The increasing launches of novel therapies and its cost effectiveness is also boosting the market growth. The rising product launches is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth, and is anticipated to contribute significantly for the growth of the moist wound dressing marketspace during the forecast period. Moreover, the surging geriatric population in the developing and developed regions is contributing towards the market growth.

However, the market is expected to be negatively influenced by the high availability of alternative moist wound dressings. Furthermore, the high risk and damage is also expected to hinder the market growth to a limited extent.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Cases of Acute and Chronic Wounds

The rising cases of chronic wounds in the developing regions is one of the contributing factors for the growth of the moist wound dressing market. For instance, according to the American Burn Association, an approximate of 450,000 patients are hospitalized owing to burns every year and the risk of infection is higher in these patients. Similarly, according to a survey conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020, surgical site infection (SSI) is one of the highest expensive healthcare-associated infection (HAI) type in the US. Therefore, such rising incidences boost the growth rate of the moist wound dressing market.

Increasing Geriatric Population

The rising elderly population around the world contributes towards the rise in the growth rate of the moist wound dressing market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the geriatric population worldwide (aged 60 years and above) is projected to reach around 2 billion by 2050. Thus, such measures contribute towards the growth rate.

Segments Overview:
The global moist wound dressing market is segmented into product, application, and end user.

By Product,

  • Foam Dressings

  • Gauze Dressings

  • Non- reabsorbable Gauze Dressings

  • Occlusive wound dressing

  • Hydrophilic wound dressing

  • Transparent Membrane Dressings

  • Alginates Dressings

  • Composites Dressings

  • Hydrocolloids Dressings

  • Hydrogel Dressings

By Application,

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcers

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Burns and Scalds

  • Chronic Leg Ulcers

  • Surgical Wounds

By End User,

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare

  • Clinics

  • Dispensaries

The global moist wound dressing market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global moist wound dressing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of moist wound dressing products

  • Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in moist wound dressing tools, cost analysis of solar street lights, Unit Cost Analysis of moist wound dressing products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Moist Wound Dressing Market

Chapter 4. Global Moist Wound Dressing Market Overview

Chapter 5. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Product

Chapter 6. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By End User

Chapter 8. Moist Wound Dressing Market, By Region

Chapter 9. North America Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 10. Europe Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 12. MEA Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 13. South America Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Western Europe Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 15. U.S. Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 16. South-East Asia Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 17. India Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 18. Japan Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis

Chapter 19. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Advanced Medical Solutions

  • B. Braun

  • BSN Medical

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Hollister Incorporated

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

  • Laboratories Urgo

  • Lohmannand Rauscher

  • Medline Industries

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • ConvaTec Group

  • Coloplast A/S

  • Hartmann Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7u8lq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


