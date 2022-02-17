U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Usage and End Users, Top Manufacturers, Production and Supply, Sales By Regions and Forecast 2028

·5 min read
Proficient Market Insights

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market research report produced, delivers readers with global and regional analysis. The global business Molded Fiber Packaging explores into manufacturing operations, development plans, initial capital investments, implementations, meanings, supply chains, and market categorizations.

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing demand in end-use industries during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market, 2022-2028.” Molded Fiber Packaging is constructed of recycled wood and non-wood materials such as paper boards, newsprints, and other similar materials. In the poultry, food, and food service industries, it is utilized for protective packaging and transportation. Various product types have specific applications in a variety of key end-user industries. These factors are expected to drive the Molded Fiber Packaging market growth in the coming years

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

  • Huhtamaki

  • Hartmann

  • Pactiv

  • CDL (Celluloses de la Loire)

  • Nippon Molding

  • Vernacare

  • UFP Technologies

  • FiberCel

  • China National Packaging Corporation

  • Berkley International

  • Okulovskaya Paper Factory

  • DFM (Dynamic Fibre Moulding)

  • EnviroPAK

  • Shaanxi Huanke

  • CEMOSA SOUL

  • Dentas Paper Industry

  • Henry Molded Products

  • Qingdao Xinya Molded Pulp Packaging Products

  • Shandong Quanlin Group

  • Yulin Paper Products

  • Buhl Paperform

  • Cullen

COVID-19 Impact-

Most countries were forced to impose limitations on all forms of industry and supply chains due to the COVID-19 virus epidemic. Only vital goods including food and beverages, pharmaceutical supplies, were permitted to be manufactured and distributed. In the food and beverage and healthcare industries, demand for Molded Fiber Packaging has increased. Product tampering is being prevented by increasing the use of molded fiber packing as a protective packaging option.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market share during the forecast period. China's food and beverage industry, which is the largest in the region, accounted for the highest proportion of the regional market. Because of the country's growing environmental and pollution concerns, government agencies and organizations have been required to carefully adhere to sustainability measures, resulting in a ban on single-use plastic and increased adoption of biodegradable packaging alternatives.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

  • Molded Pulp Trays

  • Molded Pulp End Caps

  • Molded Pulp Clamshells

  • Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

  • Eggs

  • Industrial

  • Medical

  • Fruits and Vegetables

  • Others

With both global and regional players present, the industry is fiercely competitive. Companies offer a diverse selection of products in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Furthermore, they provide customized packaging solutions to meet the needs of individual customers.

Huhtamaki announced the debut of its innovative fiber-based meal trays for Waitrose & Partners in May 2019, which are suitable for both microwave and conventional ovens. These trays are recyclable and certified for composting at home.

Detailed TOC of Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Annual Sales 2017-2028

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Molded Fiber Packaging by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Molded Fiber Packaging by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.2 Molded Fiber Packaging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Molded Pulp Trays

2.2.2 Molded Pulp End Caps

2.2.3 Molded Pulp Clamshells

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Molded Fiber Packaging Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.3 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sale Price by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Molded Fiber Packaging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Eggs

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Fruits and Vegetables

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Molded Fiber Packaging Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sale Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.3 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sale Price by Application (2017-2022)

3 Global Molded Fiber Packaging by Company

3.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Breakdown Data by Company

3.1.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Annual Sales by Company (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Revenue Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Molded Fiber Packaging Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Molded Fiber Packaging Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Molded Fiber Packaging Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Contact our Sales Team: Proficient Market Insights Phone: US :1 424 253 0807 UK : +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com


