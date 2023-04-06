Global Molecular Cytogenetics Strategic Business Report 2023: Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics
Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$313.8 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
657
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$3.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)
aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth
Lab Automation Speeds Up
World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Technology Overview
A Preface to Cytogenetics
Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
Molecular Cytogenetics
Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
Advent of Microarray Technology
Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
Principle Underlying aCGH
Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r1s68
