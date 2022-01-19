Global Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets, 2022-2027: New Diagnostics Create New Markets, New Roles for Diagnostics, Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth.

Learn all about it in this new report. It includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry, and now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The latest numbers in this report factor in the different COVID forces and their timing, and their effect on growth.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions; a detailed breakout for any country in the world is available. The report also includes five year market forecasts.

Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

Singlera Genomics Closes $150M Funding for Cancer Screening

Biocartis GeneproDx, Endpoint Health Collaborate on Tests for Idylla Platform

Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

New Diagnostics Create New Markets

New Roles for Diagnostics

Longevity and Outcomes

Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

Regulatory Retreat

Factors Limiting Growth

Falling Prices

Lower Costs

COVID Pandemic

Wellness has a Downside

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

Multiplexing and Foundation One

Pharmacogenomics Technology

Whole Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

Market Overview

Market Participants

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.

Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/Regional Lab

Hospital lab

Physician Lab

Audit Bodies

Certification Body

Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Industry Structure

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Physician Office Labs

Physicians and POCT

