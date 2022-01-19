Global Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets, 2022-2027: New Diagnostics Create New Markets, New Roles for Diagnostics, Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth.
Learn all about it in this new report. It includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry, and now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The latest numbers in this report factor in the different COVID forces and their timing, and their effect on growth.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions; a detailed breakout for any country in the world is available. The report also includes five year market forecasts.
Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
New Diagnostics Create New Markets
New Roles for Diagnostics
Longevity and Outcomes
Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
Regulatory Retreat
Factors Limiting Growth
Falling Prices
Lower Costs
COVID Pandemic
Wellness has a Downside
Instrumentation and Automation
Instruments Key to Market Share
Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
Next Generation Sequencing
Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Multiplexing and Foundation One
Pharmacogenomics Technology
Whole Genome Sequencing
Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
Market Overview
Market Participants
Academic Research Lab
Diagnostic Test Developer
Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.
Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
Independent Testing Lab
Public National/Regional Lab
Hospital lab
Physician Lab
Audit Bodies
Certification Body
Market Segments
Traditional Market Segmentation
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Industry Structure
Hospital Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Physician Office Labs
Physicians and POCT
Profiles of Key MDx Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i98xi5
