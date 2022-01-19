U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,560.37
    -16.74 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,179.78
    -188.69 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,454.99
    -51.91 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.13
    -16.09 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +1.33 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    +29.90 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8250
    -0.0400 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2460
    -0.3390 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,845.82
    +172.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.39
    +0.64 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Global Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets, 2022-2027: New Diagnostics Create New Markets, New Roles for Diagnostics, Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth.

Learn all about it in this new report. It includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry, and now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The latest numbers in this report factor in the different COVID forces and their timing, and their effect on growth.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions; a detailed breakout for any country in the world is available. The report also includes five year market forecasts.

Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

  • Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx

  • Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M

  • Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test

  • Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience

  • Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent

  • AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round

  • Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing

  • Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch

  • Singlera Genomics Closes $150M Funding for Cancer Screening

  • Biocartis GeneproDx, Endpoint Health Collaborate on Tests for Idylla Platform

  • Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

  • Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

  • Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

  • Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

  • Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

  • Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

  • Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

  • Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

  • Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

  • Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

  • Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

  • Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

  • Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

  • Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

  • Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

  • OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

  • Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

  • NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

  • Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • New Diagnostics Create New Markets

  • New Roles for Diagnostics

  • Longevity and Outcomes

  • Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

  • Regulatory Retreat

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Falling Prices

  • Lower Costs

  • COVID Pandemic

  • Wellness has a Downside

Instrumentation and Automation

  • Instruments Key to Market Share

  • Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing

  • Shifting Role of Diagnostics

  • Multiplexing and Foundation One

  • Pharmacogenomics Technology

  • Whole Genome Sequencing

  • Gene Editing and Gene Therapy

Market Overview

Market Participants

  • Academic Research Lab

  • Diagnostic Test Developer

  • Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

  • Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.

  • Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

  • Independent Testing Lab

  • Public National/Regional Lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician Lab

  • Audit Bodies

  • Certification Body

Market Segments

  • Traditional Market Segmentation

  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Industry Structure

  • Hospital Testing Share

  • Economies of Scale

  • Physician Office Labs

  • Physicians and POCT

Profiles of Key MDx Companies

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.

  • Abbott Diagnostics

  • AccuraGen Inc.

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Aethlon Medical

  • Agena Bioscience, Inc.

  • Agilent

  • Anchor Dx

  • ANGLE plc

  • ApoCell, Inc.

  • ArcherDx, Inc.

  • ARUP Laboratories

  • Asuragen

  • AVIVA Biosciences

  • Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bio-Reference Laboratories

  • Bio-Techne

  • Bioarray Genetics

  • Biocartis

  • Biocept, Inc.

  • Biodesix Inc.

  • BioFluidica

  • BioGenex

  • Biolidics Ltd.

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bioview

  • Bolidics

  • Boreal Genomics

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Cancer Genetics

  • Caris Molecular Diagnostics

  • CellMax Life

  • Cepheid (now Danaher)

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chronix Biomedical

  • Circulogene

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Cynvenio

  • Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

  • CytoTrack

  • Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

  • Diagnologix LLC

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

  • Epic Sciences

  • Epigenomics AG

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Exosome Diagnostics

  • Exosome Sciences

  • Fabric Genomics

  • Fluidigm Corp

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Foundation Medicine

  • Freenome

  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

  • Genomic Health

  • GenomOncology

  • GILUPI Nanomedizin

  • Grail, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • HalioDx

  • HansaBiomed

  • HeiScreen

  • Helomics

  • Horizon Discovery

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics

  • iCellate

  • Illumina

  • Incell Dx

  • Inivata

  • Integrated Diagnostics

  • Invivogen

  • Invivoscribe

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • MDNA Life Sciences, Inc.

  • MDx Health

  • Menarini Silicon Biosystems

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • MIODx

  • miR Scientific

  • Molecular MD

  • MyCartis

  • Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

  • NantHealth, Inc.

  • Natera

  • NeoGenomics

  • New Oncology

  • Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Oncocyte

  • OncoDNA

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Personal Genome Diagnostics

  • Personalis

  • Precipio

  • PrecisionMed

  • Promega

  • Qiagen GmbH

  • Rarecells SAS

  • RareCyte

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Screencell

  • Sense Biodetection.

  • Serametrix

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Silicon Biosystems

  • Simfo GmbH

  • Singlera Genomics Inc.

  • Singulomics

  • SkylineDx

  • Stratos Genomics

  • Sysmex Inostics

  • Tempus Labs, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thrive Earlier Detection

  • Todos Medical

  • Trovagene

  • Volition

  • Vortex Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i98xi5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-molecular-diagnostics-for-cancer-markets-2022-2027-new-diagnostics-create-new-markets-new-roles-for-diagnostics-expanding-the-pharmaceutical-toolbox-301464101.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Poised to Make Big Moves Today

    Tech and biotech stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Market have been taking a beating lately. Narrative-driven growth stocks have fallen out of favor since the start of last December due to the uncertainty created by sky-high inflation rates, the omicron variant, and the Federal Reserve's possible moves on the interest rate issue later this year. As a result, the impact of positive news on the share prices of pure-play growth stocks has been wildly unpredictable over the last few weeks.

  • Billionaire Soon-Shiong Launches 1 Billion-Dose Vaccine Plant in Cape Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Dip-Buyers Return, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapU.S. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong launched a plant that will produce a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses a year in Cape Town

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? Now's your chance to escape

    If your coverage or costs are no good anymore, you have a limited window to make a change.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After A New Study Clouds Its Booster Future?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after a new study cast doubt on the need for a fourth Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Wells Fargo Pounds the Table on ChemoCentryx Stock

    The holy grail for a biopharma company is to get a drug approved and out to market, a feat achieved by few, considering the rigorous demands of regulators. However, that win is only half the story. Once a drug gets the go ahead, the real test begins, as it must prove there is enough demand for it. Biotech company ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is hoping the market reacts favorably to TAVNEOS, its treatment for anti-neutrophilic cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-vasculitis (AAV) – a rare and painful disorder

  • UnitedHealth says Omicron-driven cost impact cushioned by healthcare deferrals

    (Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc on Wednesday said added costs of testing and treatment related to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases are being offset by postponements of non-urgent healthcare procedures, and the health insurer maintained its 2022 profit forecast. The comments should help allay investor concerns that the steep rise in COVID infections and hospitalizations driven by the Omicron variant of the virus in recent weeks would significantly drive up medical costs for health insurers. Adding to those concerns was a Biden administration initiative requiring insurers to reimburse Americans for up to eight at-home rapid COVID-19 tests per month, while setting no limit for tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a healthcare provider.

  • FDA Approves PolarityTE's Phase 3 Study Of SkinTE In Chronic Cutaneous Ulcer

    The FDA has signed off PolarityTE Inc's (NASDAQ: PTE) investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate SkinTE to treat chronic cutaneous ulcers. This follows the Company satisfactorily addressing clinical hold items that the FDA had previously identified. The approval enables PolarityTE to commence the first of two expected pivotal studies needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) seeking a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication for SkinTE. Related: PolarityTE Stock Drops On FDA

  • Kate Bosworth Rocks A Teal Bikini While On Vacay—And Her Washboard Abs Are Everything

    Kate Bosworth celebrated her 39th birthday with a beach trip—and her abs are epic in this new Instagram photo. P.volve workouts help her stay in killer shape.

  • Free Covid Tests Are Available Now. Here’s How to Get One.

    The government plans to distribute free at-home tests to households starting this week. Here's how to get yours.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    COVID-19 has created a lot of volatility in the stock market. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors, in this roundtable discussion, think you might want to discover NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX). George Budwell (NRx Pharmaceuticals): Although NRx Pharmaceuticals has gotten a fair amount of ink from several media outlets in recent months, the biotech's investing thesis has yet to resonate with the broader investing community.

  • Starbucks Tells Employees to Shift to Using Disposable Paper Masks Instead of Cloth

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. is dropping a plan to require coronavirus vaccinations of its U.S. workers, reversing a stance it set out weeks ago. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a D

  • Given that no one's perfect or always right, let's declare truce in COVID wars | Opinion

    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Rand Paul: They're not perfect or always right, so stop demonizing folks when it comes to COVID, their action.

  • Gilead Alleges Counterfeiting Network Sold Fake HIV Drugs

    Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) said an unauthorized network of drug distributors and suppliers sold pharmacies more than $250 million of counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments over the last two years. The alleged scheme was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. The Company found 85,247 bottles tampered with or faked, including versions of its Biktarvy and Descovy treatments. Gilead said it had seized the bottles of Gilead-labeled medication from 17 locations in nine states as part

  • Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.

  • I Have Pancreatic Cancer, and I’ve Defied the Odds—but This Alternative Treatment Seemed to Help Me

    After being diagnosed with deadly pancreatic cancer, one woman added an off-label regimen to her official treatments, and has lived longer than most with her condition.

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Humana names new president for its Home Solutions business

    This leader comes to Humana from the University of Connecticut, where he currently serves as interim university president, and as CEO of the UConn Health System.