Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Report 2021: 26% CAGR Recorded Since 2015 with $18,074.7 Million Market Value in 2020, $26,508 Million Market Forecast by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lending market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters:

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by product, segmentation by end-user, segmentation by technology and segmentation by application.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size, percentage of GDP, and average Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $18,074.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $18,074.7 million in 2020 to $19,011.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 1.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 and reach $26,508.0 million in 2030.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1qm0y

