U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.50
    -40.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    -328.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,730.00
    -119.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,115.00
    -40.00 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.15
    -2.31 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.18
    +6.27 (+35.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5320
    -0.2280 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,781.17
    -420.16 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.90
    -5.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.76
    -164.56 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Report 2021: 26% CAGR Recorded Since 2015 with $18,074.7 Million Market Value in 2020, $26,508 Million Market Forecast by 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lending market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters:

  • Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

  • Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

  • Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by product, segmentation by end-user, segmentation by technology and segmentation by application.

  • Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

  • Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

  • Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market.

  • Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

  • Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

  • Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

  • Global Macro Comparison - The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size, percentage of GDP, and average Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment market expenditure.

  • Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

  • Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

  • Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

  • Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $18,074.7 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $18,074.7 million in 2020 to $19,011.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 1.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 and reach $26,508.0 million in 2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Hologic

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Biomerieux

  • Becton, Dickinson & Co

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Biocartis

  • Bio-Techne India Private Limited

  • Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd

  • Cleaver Scientific

  • QuantuMDx

  • Interlabservis

  • GeneMe

  • TestLine Clinical Diagnostics s.r.o.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Cepheid, Inc.

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Grifols International S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1qm0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • World markets head lower as Federal Reserve taper fears realised

    Worries about US tapering soured the mood in markets.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Tencent Warns of More China Tech Curbs After Growth Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs on China’s tech sector, telegraphing that Beijing plans to expand restrictions over its internet giants.China’s largest company reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019, underscoring the impact of crackdowns including on the edtech sector -- a major source of ad revenue. The company’s core mobile gaming business cooled as it cut playing time for minors, part of Xi Jinping’s camp

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;