U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.00
    +18.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,474.00
    +99.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,381.75
    +67.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.90
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.33
    -1.60 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.48 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    +0.0061 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.35
    -1.67 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4070
    -1.0730 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.53
    -2,063.33 (-9.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.80
    -44.44 (-9.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.27
    +95.81 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets Report 2022: A $30+ Billion Market by 2027 - Rising Focus on R&D and Growing Funding and Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, INAAT, NGS, ISH), Application (Infectious, Oncology, Genetic Testing), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2027 from USD 23.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing use of PoC diagnostic tests, the rising funding for R&D in molecular diagnostics, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario and the high cost of instruments may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The DNA sequencing & NGS segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the molecular diagnostics market, by technology, during the forecast period

The molecular diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), in situ hybridization (ISH), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other technologies. The DNA sequencing & NGS segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing focus of key market players on developing and launching diagnostic NGS kits and panels, increasing applications of sequencing in genomics research, and the increasing focus on molecular-targeted drugs/therapies (personalized medicine) contribute to the growth of this segment.

Oncology testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications.

The oncology testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the growing focus on personalized medicine contribute to the growth of this market segment.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to factors such as continuously rising healthcare expenditures, government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, an increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research bases for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer is Expected to Support Market Growth During the Forecast Period

  • Reagents & Kits Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026

  • The Lab Tests Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026

  • The PCR Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Segment to Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026

  • The Diagnostic Laboratories Segment to Continue to Dominate the Market in 2026

  • Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Molecular Diagnostics Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

  • Rising Focus on R&D and Growing Funding in Molecular Diagnostics

  • Growing Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis in Developing Countries

  • Rising Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

  • Increasing Use of PoC Diagnostic Tests

Restraints

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

  • High Cost of Instruments

Opportunities

  • Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics

  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

  • Changing Regulatory Landscape

  • Operational Barriers

  • Introduction of Alternative Technologies

Impact of COVID-19 on the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

  • List of Major Patents for Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

  • List of Major Patents

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Perkinelmer, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Siemens Healthineers Ag

  • Biomerieux Sa

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

Other Players

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Diasorin S.P.A.

  • Exact Sciences Corporation

  • Genetic Signatures

  • Mdxhealth

  • Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Biocartis Nv

  • Tbg Diagnostics Limited

  • Vela Diagnostics

  • Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

  • Elitechgroup

  • Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Savyon Diagnostics

  • Abacus Diagnostica Oy

  • Geneombio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppgmm9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-molecular-diagnostics-markets-report-2022-a-30-billion-market-by-2027---rising-focus-on-rd-and-growing-funding-and-growth-opportunities-in-emerging-countries-301568421.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Italian bond yields dive and euro climbs as ECB announces emergency meeting on market conditions

    European bond yields fell and the region’s single currency climbed on Wednesday as the European Central Bank announced it would hold an emergency meeting to “discuss current market conditions.” The Governing Council’s an “ad-hoc” meeting comes the same day that the Federal Reserve will announce a policy decision, with many expecting an interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Expected to be front and center of the ECB’s discussions are soaring costs of borrowing in Europe, notably since the central bank announced at its recent June gathering that its key interest rate would rise 25 basis points in July, and possibly 50 basis points in September.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Tesla Has a Bitcoin Problem. Investors Should Be Aware.

    Tesla likely will have to recognize a loss in its second-quarter earnings from its its Bitcoin holdings.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Four days that pushed the Fed towards its biggest change in 28 years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Awaits Supersize Fed Rate Hike

    Neither scenario seems great for stocks. The major indexes closed mixed Tuesday as bond yields kept soaring.

  • Tesla's Bitcoin Bet Turns into a Nightmare

    The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow every day. Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles is now part of it. Elon Musk's company had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on February 8, 2021.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has served as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle for over 50 years, and the legendary investor was busy buying shares of several stocks in the first quarter. Out of the dozens of stocks Berkshire reported holding in Q1, three Motley Fool contributors selected Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as great companies worth buying in this bear market. John Ballard (Apple): If you're going to piggyback the greatest investor of all time, why not start with his biggest bet.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.