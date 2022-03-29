Global Molecular Imaging Procedures Market Research Report 2022: Development of Novel Radiopharmaceuticals and the Expanding Clinical Applications for Molecular Imaging Equipment
This research service presents an analysis of the global molecular imaging (MI) procedures market and an overview of the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals.
It offers an in-depth analysis of current trends and a forecast for PET/CT and SPECT/CT procedures. The study also outlines healthcare infrastructure and MI procedure volumes in the United States and EU-5 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain.
More than 36 million MI procedures are carried out, globally, and this number is increasing by 4%-6%, annually, driven by the rising number of patients with cancer, cardiac disease, and neurological ailments. Owing to the surging MI procedures, demand for the in-house production of radioisotopes using cyclotrons is rising.
In addition, due to technology advancements and investments in R&D, new radiotracers have been developed, which has expanded the clinical application of MI equipment in neurology and oncology.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Molecular Imaging (MI) Procedures Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Therapeutic Indications
Molecular Imaging Procedures Ecosystem - Present and Future
Key Highlights
Key Growth Metrics
Procedures Forecast
Procedures Forecast by Product Segment
COVID-19 Impact and Challenges Outlook, 2022
PET/CT Procedure Trends
PET/CT Procedures by Clinical Application
Procedure Volume by Clinical Application
Procedure Volume by Geography
Key Trends - The Introduction of New Radiopharmaceuticals will Accelerate the Growth of PET/CT Imaging Procedures
Key Trends - The Next Big Opportunity for PET Scanning Lies in its Potential to Aid the Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease
SPECT/CT Procedure Trends
SPECT/CT Procedures by Clinical Application
Procedure Volume by Clinical Application
Procedure Volume by Geography
Technology is Set to Take Center Stage
Key Trends - Expansion of the Installed Base of Cyclotrons for the In-house Production of Radiotracers
Infrastructure and MI Procedure Volumes - the United States and Select Countries in Western Europe
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - United States
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Germany
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - France
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Italy
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Spain
Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - United Kingdom
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Adoption of Cyclotrons for the In-house Production of Radionuclides
Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Platforms in MI for Improved Patient Care
Growth Opportunity 3 - Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Encourage Molecular Imaging to Enter New Therapeutic Areas such as Neurology
