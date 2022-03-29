U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Global Molecular Imaging Procedures Market Research Report 2022: Development of Novel Radiopharmaceuticals and the Expanding Clinical Applications for Molecular Imaging Equipment

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Imaging Procedures Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents an analysis of the global molecular imaging (MI) procedures market and an overview of the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals.

It offers an in-depth analysis of current trends and a forecast for PET/CT and SPECT/CT procedures. The study also outlines healthcare infrastructure and MI procedure volumes in the United States and EU-5 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

More than 36 million MI procedures are carried out, globally, and this number is increasing by 4%-6%, annually, driven by the rising number of patients with cancer, cardiac disease, and neurological ailments. Owing to the surging MI procedures, demand for the in-house production of radioisotopes using cyclotrons is rising.

In addition, due to technology advancements and investments in R&D, new radiotracers have been developed, which has expanded the clinical application of MI equipment in neurology and oncology.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Molecular Imaging (MI) Procedures Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Therapeutic Indications

  • Molecular Imaging Procedures Ecosystem - Present and Future

  • Key Highlights

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Procedures Forecast

  • Procedures Forecast by Product Segment

  • COVID-19 Impact and Challenges Outlook, 2022

PET/CT Procedure Trends

  • PET/CT Procedures by Clinical Application

  • Procedure Volume by Clinical Application

  • Procedure Volume by Geography

  • Key Trends - The Introduction of New Radiopharmaceuticals will Accelerate the Growth of PET/CT Imaging Procedures

  • Key Trends - The Next Big Opportunity for PET Scanning Lies in its Potential to Aid the Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease

SPECT/CT Procedure Trends

  • SPECT/CT Procedures by Clinical Application

  • Procedure Volume by Clinical Application

  • Procedure Volume by Geography

  • Technology is Set to Take Center Stage

  • Key Trends - Expansion of the Installed Base of Cyclotrons for the In-house Production of Radiotracers

Infrastructure and MI Procedure Volumes - the United States and Select Countries in Western Europe

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - United States

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Germany

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - France

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Italy

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - Spain

  • Hospital Landscape and MI Equipment Infrastructure - United Kingdom

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Adoption of Cyclotrons for the In-house Production of Radionuclides

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Platforms in MI for Improved Patient Care

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Encourage Molecular Imaging to Enter New Therapeutic Areas such as Neurology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg337s


