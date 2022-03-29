Global Molecular Imaging Procedures Market Research Report 2022: Development of Novel Radiopharmaceuticals and the Expanding Clinical Applications for Molecular Imaging Equipment

Company Logo

This research service presents an analysis of the global molecular imaging (MI) procedures market and an overview of the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals.

It offers an in-depth analysis of current trends and a forecast for PET/CT and SPECT/CT procedures. The study also outlines healthcare infrastructure and MI procedure volumes in the United States and EU-5 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain.



More than 36 million MI procedures are carried out, globally, and this number is increasing by 4%-6%, annually, driven by the rising number of patients with cancer, cardiac disease, and neurological ailments. Owing to the surging MI procedures, demand for the in-house production of radioisotopes using cyclotrons is rising.

In addition, due to technology advancements and investments in R&D, new radiotracers have been developed, which has expanded the clinical application of MI equipment in neurology and oncology.



