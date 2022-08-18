U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are Merging to Create New Diagnostic Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market by Assay, Country, Product, and Place, with Executive & Consultant Guides and Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report forecasts the market size out to 2026. Growth is coming from basic factors but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future.

Monkeypox is being declared a health emergency. The latest data shows the outbreak into non-African regions is expanding at alarming rates. Governments around the world are preparing to use widespread testing to get in front of this threat from the beginning. Opportunities are abound for the In Vitro Diagnostic industry.

Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 An Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostics
2.1.1 The 2022 Outbreak
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.2.4 PCR
2.2.5 NGS
2.2.6 Syndromic PoC
2.2.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics
2.2.8 Biomarkers Other
2.2.9 Limitations
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Methodology
2.3.2 Sources
2.3.3 Authors
2.4 Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Monkeypox - Current Science
3.1 What is Monkeypox?
3.2 Outbreaks
3.3 Transmission
3.4 Signs and symptoms
3.5 Diagnosis
3.6 Therapeutics
3.6.1 Vaccination
3.6.2 Prevention
3.6.2.1 Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission
3.6.2.2 Reducing the risk of zoonotic transmission
3.7 How Monkeypox relates to smallpox

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.5 Public National/regional lab
4.1.6 Hospital lab
4.1.7 Physician Lab
4.1.8 Audit Body
4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 Prevalence
5.1.2 Surveillance
5.1.3 Pandemic Wind Down
5.1.4 Viral Zeitqeist
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market
5.2.2 Transmission Outlook
5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control
5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity
5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis
5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab
5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms
5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice
5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

6 Monkeypox Diagnostics - Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 U.S. to declare Monkeypox a public health emergency
6.3 BioGX Gets CE-IVD Mark for Multigene POC Test
6.4 World Health Organization declares Monkeypox a global emergency
6.5 Quest Begins Offering Internally Developed Monkeypox Test
6.6 CDC, Abbott, Roche, BioMerieux Get FDA 510(k) Clearances
6.7 Commercial, Academic Labs Ramp Up Monkeypox Testing
6.8 Becton Dickinson, CerTest Biotec Collaborate on Monkeypox MDx
6.9 Sequence Coming In

7 Profiles of Key Companies
7.1 Abbott Diagnostics
7.2 Aegis Laboratories
7.3 Applied DNA Sciences
7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.6 BioGX
7.7 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7.9 Cepheid
7.10 CerTest Biotec
7.11 Creative Biogene
7.12 Flow Health
7.13 Labcorp
7.14 Mayo Clinic Laboratories
7.15 Quest Diagnostics
7.16 Qiagen Gmbh
7.17 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
7.18 Siemens Healthineers
7.19 Sonic Healthcare
7.20 Sysmex
7.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8 Monkeypox Global Diagnostic Markets Overview
8.1 Monkeypox Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country
8.2 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay
8.3 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product
8.4 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

9 Monkeypox Diagnostic Market - by Assay
9.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - PCR
9.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - NGS
9.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Rapid
9.4 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Assay
9.5 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Product
10.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Instrumentation
10.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Consumables
10.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Software & Service

11 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Place
11.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Hospital
11.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Clinic/POL
11.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Place

12 Appendices
12.1 United States Medicare System: 2022 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkleme

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-monkeypox-diagnostics-market-analysis-report-2022-2026-rapid-diagnostics-and-the-genomics-revolution-are-merging-to-create-new-diagnostic-opportunities-301608381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

