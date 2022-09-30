U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.25
    +29.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,479.00
    +194.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,311.00
    +82.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.10
    +18.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    +6.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    +0.33 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.00
    +0.82 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4940
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,518.52
    +89.69 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.33
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,930.22
    +48.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Analysis Report 2022: A Projected $494.53 Billion Market by 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source Type (Chimeric, Murine, Humanized, Human), by Production Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monoclonal antibodies market is projected to reach USD 494.53 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.30%

Increasing research and development activities aimed at the development of novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and supportive government initiatives for biologics production are anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The rising demand for personalized medicine is likely to positively affect the development of therapeutic mAb targeted therapies that are tailored to individual requirements. Moreover, the therapeutic use of mAbs offers several advantages such as fewer adverse effects, specificity of treatment, and large-scale production capabilities, as compared to conventional treatment options, and can significantly drive market growth.

In addition, several government entities are fueling clinical research activities and expanding the scope of applications for mAb therapies. For instance, in June 2022, the National Institutes of Health launched clinical trials for the evaluation of dupilumab, for the reduction of asthma attacks and the improvement of lung functionality in children.

Similarly, in March 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invested USD 150 million in increasing patient access to monoclonal antibody therapeutics for COVID-19. Such initiatives are expected to increase the adoption of monoclonal antibodies and strengthen growth prospects.

Furthermore, technological advancements in genetic engineering, DNA cloning, and various peptide and protein display technologies have led to the generation and optimization of recombinant mAbs. Demand for such recombinant antibodies is driven by increasing commercial prospects and quality requirements that may not be fulfilled by hybridoma technologies. Hence, with the increasing commercial viability of recombinant technologies, the market is expected to witness significant growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created several market expansion opportunities by fueling the development of several mAbs directed against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As mAbs represent a promising alternative for mitigation of the disease due to their safety and effectiveness, several mAbs such as Eli Lilly's bebtelovimab, and GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology's sotrovimab have attained emergency use authorizations from the U.S. FDA. Such authorizations are likely to broaden the horizons for the growth of mAbs applications and propel market growth.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Highlights

  • By source type, the human mAbs segment held the largest share of 54.07% in 2021 due to the low immunogenicity offered and increasing cancer treatment applications of these antibodies

  • In vitro production type held a dominating share of 78.45% in 2021 due to the low contamination levels offered by the technique and the availability of advanced bio-manufacturing capabilities

  • The oncology segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising number of approvals for mAb cancer therapeutics and increasing scientific and patient awareness about such therapies

  • Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the end-use segment in 2021 due to the widespread use of mAbs for cancer treatment in hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure favoring the adoption of such therapeutics

  • North America accounted for 46.2% of the market value in 2021 due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high growth in cancer incidence, and local presence of key players such as Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Merck & Co., among others

  • The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the availability of a large patient pool for cancer treatment and expanding the scope of clinical research prospects for mAbs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Market Summary

Chapter 3 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Trends & Outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.3 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1 Increasing Incidences Of Chronic Diseases
3.3.2 Technological Advancements
3.3.3 Growing Awareness Levels
3.4 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.1 High Cost Of Therapeutic Mabs
3.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Chapter 4 Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Segment Analysis, by Source Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Source Type Movement Analysis
4.2 Murine
4.2.1 Murine Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.3 Chimeric
4.4 Humanized
4.5 Human

Chapter 5 Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Segment Analysis, By Production Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Production Type Movement Analysis
5.2 In Vivo
5.2.1 In Vivo Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3 In Vitro

Chapter 6 Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2 Oncology
6.2.1 Oncology Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3 Autoimmune Diseases
6.4 Infectious Diseases
6.5 Neurological Diseases

Chapter 7 Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: End-Use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals
7.2.1 Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3 Specialty Centers

Chapter 8 Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Regional Movement Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Astrazeneca plc

  • Bayer AG

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Novartis AG

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki0iu8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Inside Shell Polymers' vision for an Appalachian hydrogen hub

    Shell wants to expand, and in August announced a nonexclusive partnership with Equinor and United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) to develop a potential hydrogen hub.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • EU Is Expected to Approve Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers are expected to approve the main tenets of a €140 billion plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • India’s Manufacturing Push Is Working. Apple’s iPhone 14 Is the Newest Prize.

    India’s long-promised initiative to lure more manufacturing is gaining traction in industries from cellphones to auto components to pharmaceutical chemicals.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Oil set for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

    Oil prices were on track for their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by a weaker dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, rose by 95 cents, or 1.07%, to $89.44 a barrel by 0948 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.89%, to $81.95.

  • Warren Buffett Continues To Add OXY Stock, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • EU ministers set to back windfall levy but no price cap

    European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.

  • Toyota global vehicle output rises 44.3% in Aug to record for month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas. The announcement offers a bit of relief for the Japanese automaker, which has been under scrutiny over whether it can stick to its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing. Vehicle production soared 44.3% in August year-on-year, the first increase since March.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • Omineca Provides Update on Placer Gold Recovery Operations at Wingdam

    Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") and their Joint Venture partner Hamilton Gold Royalties ("HGR") are pleased to announce that the lead underground mining contractor for its Wingdam Paleoplacer joint venture, Lightning Creek Mining Corp ("LCM") has engaged Fortis Mining Engineering and Manufacturing ("Fortis"), to provide additional mining services. LCM & Fortis report that mining activities and the processing plant are fully operational and that, in coope

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Toyota CEO Says Moving to All EVs Would Leave Some Customers Behind

    The comments by Akio Toyoda come as Toyota faces pressure to show it isn’t falling behind in the industry’s electric-vehicle race.

  • Miners Take Off for The Great – and More Profitable – North

    Bitcoin mining in most of Europe is now “impossible” as energy costs soar but miners are increasingly seeking refuge in the northern reaches of Norway and Sweden.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.