U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.50
    -48.92 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.08
    -470.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,591.44
    -84.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.25
    -10.51 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.01
    -2.45 (-3.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -32.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.94 (-4.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0117 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9440
    -0.0390 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0180 (-1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8910
    +0.9660 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,308.30
    -186.27 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.57
    -4.45 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Norvatis and Pfizer

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market
Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market is expected to grow from $168.70 billion in 2021 to $188.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to reach $292.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Norvatis AG, Pfizer Inc, Thermofischer Scientific, Elililly and Company and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of rituximab, cetuximab, and trastuzumab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Monoclonal antibodies (MABS) refer to a laboratory-produced proteins intended to boost your immune system. Treatments for monoclonal antibodies are often administered as IV solutions, frequently in an infusion center. A component of your immune system are antibodies. To kill them, they seek out the antigens (foreign substances) and adhere to them.

The main types of sources in monoclonal antibodies (MABS) are murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. A murine antibody has two types of chains, one of which is from a mouse and the other from a human. The pre-stem -o- in a murine antibody's INN is used to identify it. It is used in anti-cancer, immunological, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), neuropharmacological, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, and others and implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, private clinics, and research institutes.

The Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar is the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biological drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug.

The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the 'Guidelines on Similar Biologics' prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.

Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to hurt the revenues of the monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, and sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, the revenue of US retail sales of homeopathic and herbal remedies was around $7.5 billion. These less expensive alternatives increase the competitiveness of the biologics market putting downward pressure and limiting the demand for monoclonal antibody drugs.

The monoclonal antibody market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi S.A., a France based pharmaceutical and healthcare company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs, announced a strategic collaboration with Seagen Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel, powerful monoclonal antibody-based cancer treatments.

Under this agreement, the partnership will use Seagen's and Sanofi's exclusive monoclonal antibody (mAb) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies to design, develop, and market ADCs for up to three cancer targets. Furthermore, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based research-driven pharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration with MabGenesis, Inc., a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody drugs for the treatment of human diseases.

Through this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim and MabGenesis discover and develop novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various diseases and strategic research and development strategies. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally.

The regions covered in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

250

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$188.18 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$292.22 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Characteristics

3. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market

5. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Murine

  • Chimeric

  • Humanized

  • Human

6.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Anti-Cancer

  • Immunological

  • Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs)

  • Neuropharmacological

  • Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular

  • Others

6.3. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Private Clinics

  • Research Institute

7. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk0app

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Rivian stock tanks as it announces $1.3B 'green bond' offering

    Rivian shares are sliding today as the EV-maker announces plans for a “green” debt offering. Rivian says it intends to sell $1.3 billion worth of “green” convertible senior notes due in 2029, with the option to grant an additional $200 million worth of convertible notes to the original purchasers.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Wells Fargo (WFC): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Wells Fargo (WFC) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $23.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • BlackBerry Stock Dives as Revenue Forecast Disappoints

    The company said it expects revenue for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28 of about $656 million, below analyst expectations.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Kuwait Sees Asia Resisting Cheap Russian Oil: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. This morning we’ve already heard from Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, then coming up this afternoon will be OPEC secretary general Haitham Al-Ghais.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run

  • Prices Hit Silver Mining Stock Q4 Earnings: Here's How

    The earnings performance of silver mining stocks reflected lower silver price in the fourth quarter of 2022.