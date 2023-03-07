Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Norvatis and Pfizer

Company Logo

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market

Global Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs) Market

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market is expected to grow from $168.70 billion in 2021 to $188.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is expected to reach $292.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Norvatis AG, Pfizer Inc, Thermofischer Scientific, Elililly and Company and Bristol-Myers Squibb.



The monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market consists of sales of rituximab, cetuximab, and trastuzumab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Monoclonal antibodies (MABS) refer to a laboratory-produced proteins intended to boost your immune system. Treatments for monoclonal antibodies are often administered as IV solutions, frequently in an infusion center. A component of your immune system are antibodies. To kill them, they seek out the antigens (foreign substances) and adhere to them.



The main types of sources in monoclonal antibodies (MABS) are murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. A murine antibody has two types of chains, one of which is from a mouse and the other from a human. The pre-stem -o- in a murine antibody's INN is used to identify it. It is used in anti-cancer, immunological, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), neuropharmacological, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, and others and implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, private clinics, and research institutes.



The Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is driving the monoclonal antibodies market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilar is the pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biological drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug.

Story continues

The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar is comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the 'Guidelines on Similar Biologics' prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to hurt the revenues of the monoclonal antibody drugs market. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, and sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, the revenue of US retail sales of homeopathic and herbal remedies was around $7.5 billion. These less expensive alternatives increase the competitiveness of the biologics market putting downward pressure and limiting the demand for monoclonal antibody drugs.



The monoclonal antibody market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives in recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and partnership agreements help vendors expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi S.A., a France based pharmaceutical and healthcare company specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs, announced a strategic collaboration with Seagen Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel, powerful monoclonal antibody-based cancer treatments.

Under this agreement, the partnership will use Seagen's and Sanofi's exclusive monoclonal antibody (mAb) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies to design, develop, and market ADCs for up to three cancer targets. Furthermore, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based research-driven pharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration with MabGenesis, Inc., a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody drugs for the treatment of human diseases.

Through this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim and MabGenesis discover and develop novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various diseases and strategic research and development strategies. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally.



The regions covered in the monoclonal antibodies (MABS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $188.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $292.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Characteristics



3. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market



5. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

6.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Anti-Cancer

Immunological

Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (Mabs)

Neuropharmacological

Cardiovascular And Cerebrovascular

Others

6.3. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Research Institute

7. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk0app

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



