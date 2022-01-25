U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market (2020 to 2030) - by Source, Category, Production Type, Application, End User and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2020-2030 by Source, Category, Production Type, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global monoclonal antibodies market will reach $329.6 billion by 2030, growing by 10.9% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the increasing incidences of new cancer cases and other diseases, growth in geriatric population, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, and the rising adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global monoclonal antibodies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global monoclonal antibodies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Source, Category, Production Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Human

  • Humanized

  • Chimeric

  • Murine

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Branded mAbs

  • Biosimilar mAbs

Based on Production Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • In Vitro Production

  • In Vivo Production

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Cancer

  • Breast Cancer

  • Colorectal Cancer

  • Lung Cancer

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Other Cancer Types

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Inflammatory Diseases

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Hospitals

  • Research Institutes

  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Source, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Source
3.1 Market Overview by Source
3.2 Human
3.3 Humanized
3.4 Chimeric
3.5 Murine

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Category
4.1 Market Overview by Category
4.2 Branded Mabs
4.3 Biosimilar Mabs

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Production Type
5.1 Market Overview by Production Type
5.2 in Vitro Production
5.3 in Vivo Production

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 Cancer
6.2.1 Breast Cancer
6.2.2 Colorectal Cancer
6.2.3 Lung Cancer
6.2.4 Ovarian Cancer
6.2.5 Other Cancer Types
6.3 Autoimmune Diseases
6.4 Inflammatory Diseases
6.5 Infectious Diseases
6.6 Other Applications

7 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
7.1 Market Overview by End-user
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Research Institutes
7.4 Other End-users

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.6.1 Uae
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Abbvie, Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Astrazeneca plc

  • Bayer Ag

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Mylan N.V

  • Norvatis Ag

  • Pfizer

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlwdhq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


