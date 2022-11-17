U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 194.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 304.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.78% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are laboratory-produced proteins used to serve as substitute antibodies that can enhance, modify, restore, and mimic the attack of the immune system on unwanted cells. They are utilized for detecting and targetting cancer cells for destruction by enhancing the immune system.

They are also employed to block the connection between a cancer cell and proteins that promote cell growth. In addition, they prevent the formation of proteins for enabling immune system cells to work efficiently against cancer cells. Besides this, mAbs transport the radiation treatment directly to cancer cells and minimize the effect of radiation on healthy cells.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends:

At present, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, leading manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced mAb drugs for treating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Lewy body diseases.

They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for humanized mAbs to treat various antigens, such as cancer cells, immunosuppression, and immunomodulatory molecules, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for cost-efficient biosimilar mAbs to treat cancer across the globe. This, along with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, technological advancements in various genetic platforms, such as next-generation sequencing, is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, there is an increase in the employment of advanced genetic engineering technology in mAbs production around the world. This, coupled with the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of mAb therapy, is bolstering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global monoclonal antibodies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global monoclonal antibodies market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the production method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global monoclonal antibodies market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Production Method
6.1 In Vivo
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 In Vitro
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Murine
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Chimeric
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Humanized
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Human
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Indication
8.1 Cancer
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Autoimmune Diseases
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Inflammatory Diseases
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Infectious Diseases
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AbbVie Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Amgen Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Biogen Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 GSK plc
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Merck KGaA
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Novartis AG
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Novo Nordisk A/S
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Sanofi S.A.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

