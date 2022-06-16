Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Report to 2028 - by Production Process, Application, End-use Industry and Region
DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Monoethylene Glycol Market, by Production Process, by Application, by End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Monoethylene glycol is also known as 1, 2-ethanediol and is soluble in a wide range of chemical compounds, alcohols, and water. Ethylene Oxide hydrolysis produces it primarily, with the emission of two co-products, Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Triethylene Glycol (TEG).
Natural gas, coal, naphtha, and bioethanol are the feedstocks used to make monoethylene glycol, hence the market is divided into four types based on the sources from which it is made. Natural gas, followed by naphtha and coal, accounts for the majority of monoethylene glycol production. Due to mounting environmental concerns, most businesses are now focusing on producing biobased monoethylene glycol rather than petrochemical-based monoethylene glycol.
Monoethylene glycol is utilized in coolants and de-icing materials because of its chemical features, which include high viscosity, high boiling point, and low freezing point. PET and polyester resins are made primarily from monoethylene glycol. It is frequently utilized as a raw ingredient in the production of fabrics and polyester fibres.
Among other things, it's used as a coolant, anti-freeze, dewatering agent, chemical intermediate, humecant, and anti-corrosion agent. Monoethylene Glycol is also used in the making of tobacco, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, among other things.
The expansion of the monoethylene glycol market would be aided by rising demand for PET packaging in various commercial and industrial end-use applications. Clothing, industrial fabrics, and non-woven fabrics are just a few of the industries where fibers are used.
Some of the features of these fabrics, such as resistance to moisture, stains, oil, and water, have led to increased demand for them. It's abrasion-resistant and wrinkle-resistant. As a result of these characteristics, the use of fibre in textile sector and the monoethylene glycol market will grow in the forecast period.
On the other hand, MEG is extremely toxic to people; consumption has been shown to have a negative influence on the kidneys, the heart, and the central nervous system, which is limiting the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global monoethylene glycol market, market size (US$ Billion & Tons), and compound annual growth rate (%CAGR) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global monoethylene glycol market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, BASF SE, India Glycols Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Chemtex Speciality Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Nouryon, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Eastman Chemical Company
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global monoethylene glycol market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global monoethylene glycol market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Production Process
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By End-use Industry
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Supply Side Drivers
Demand Side Drivers
Economic Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
New Product Approvals/Launch
Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
4. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Monoethylene Glycol Market- COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By Production Process, 2017 - 2028(US$ Billion & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Gas-based
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Naphtha-based
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Coal-based
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Methane-to-Olefins
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Bio-based
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
6. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028(US$ Billion & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Polyester Fiber
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Film
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Antifreeze
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Others
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
7. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By End-use Industry, 2017 - 2028(US$ Billion & Tons)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Textile
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Plastic & Packaging
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Automotive
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Others
Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
8. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028(US$ Billion & Tons)
9. Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
Reliance Industries Limited
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
BASF SE
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
India Glycols Limited
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Chemtex Speciality Limited
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Nouryon
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
Eastman Chemical Company
Product Portfolio
Financial Performance
Key Strategies
Recent Developments
Future Plans
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p380hi
