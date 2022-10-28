U.S. markets closed

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report to 2030 - Increasing Implementation in Smartphones is Driving Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

Globally, the monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Globally, MMIC devices are used as component of choice for numerous high-frequency applications. The adoption of MMIC is largely based upon the advantages of these devices such as reduced size, low cost, and high reproducibility capabilities. Global MMIC market is experiencing a boost based on its increasing implementation in smartphones. Rapid development of smartphone industry has largely contributed to increasing market size and the growth of this market.

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Component, 2021 (US$ Mn)

Based on component, power amplifiers have the largest market revenues. Power amplifiers accounted to the largest share of about 20% of market revenues. Low noise amplifiers market was the second-largest market segment that accounting to about 18% of the market revenues.

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Material Type, 2021 (US$ Mn)

Based on material type, gallium arsenide market had the largest market revenues. Gallium arsenide market and accounted to the largest share of about 32% of market revenues in 2020. Indium phosphide remained as the second largest market segment that reached that accounted to about 28% of the market revenues.

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Technology Protocol, 2021 (US$ Mn)

Based on technology protocol, metal-semiconductor field-effect transistor had the largest market revenues. Metal-semiconductor field-effect transistor market accounted to the largest share of about 54% of market revenues. High electron mobility transistor remained as the second-largest market segment that reached that accounted to about 6% of the market revenues.

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Geography, 2021 (US$ Mn)

Based on geography, Asia Pacific market had the largest market revenues. MMIC market for APAC accounted to the largest share of about 39% of market revenues. MMIC market for North America was the second-largest market segment that reached accounted to about 28% of the market revenues.

Competitive Rivalry to Intensify During the Forecast Period

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global MMIC market is expected to shift from moderate in 2020 to high in 2030 over the forecast period. The major companies are engaged in research and development activities to make their products cost-effective for the consumers. Companies are trying to compete with one another by providing the same characteristics and similar prices or similar features at competitive prices.

Companies are focusing on new product development, collaborative research, and partnering with telecom and other end-user companies to explore MMIC technology's full potential which is also increasing the competition. In the forecast period, the intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to intensify owing to the growing adoption of MMIC technology across various verticals such as mobile and telecom, consumer and commercial, and military.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Monolithic Microwave IC Market include ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ADI, Northrop Grumman, Cree Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Arralis Ltd., Microchip Technology, ASB Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Microwave Technology, MACOM Technology Solutions, and Microarray Technologies.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Key Trends Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Drivers
3.4.2. Market Restraints
3.4.3. Key Challenges
3.4.4. Key Opportunities
3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.6. See-Saw Analysis
3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.8. Porter's Five Force Model
3.8.1. Supplier Power
3.8.2. Buyer Power
3.8.3. Threat Of Substitutes
3.8.4. Threat Of New Entrants
3.8.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.9. PESTEL Analysis
3.9.1. Political Landscape
3.9.2. Economic Landscape
3.9.3. Technology Landscape
3.9.4. Legal Landscape
3.9.5. Social Landscape
3.10. Competitive Landscape
3.10.1. Market Positioning of Key Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Vendors
3.10.2. Strategies Adopted by Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Vendors

4. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Power Amplifiers
4.3.2. Low Noise Amplifiers
4.3.3. Attenuators
4.3.4. Switches
4.3.5. Phase Shifters
4.3.6. Mixers
4.3.7. Voltage-Controlled Oscillators
4.3.8. Frequency Multipliers

5. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: By Material Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Gallium Arsenide
5.3.2. Indium Phosphide
5.3.3. Silicon Germanium
5.3.4. Gallium Nitride
5.3.5. Indium Gallium Phosphide

6. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: By Technology Protocol, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
6.3.2. High Electron Mobility Transistor
6.3.3. Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
6.3.4. Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
6.3.5. Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor
6.3.6. Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor
6.3.7. Metal-Oxide Semiconductor

7. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: By Frequency Band, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.3.1. L Band (1-2 GHz)
7.3.2. S Band (2-4 GHz)
7.3.3. C Band (4-8 GHz)
7.3.4. X Band (8-12 GHz)
7.3.5. Ku Band (12-18 GHz)
7.3.6. K Band (18-27 GHz)
7.3.7. Ka Band (26.5-40 GHz)
7.3.8. V Band (40-75 GHz)
7.3.9. W Band (75-110 GHz)

8. Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.3.1. Consumer/Enterprise Electronics
8.3.2. Wireless Communication Infrastructure
8.3.3. Automotive
8.3.4. Aerospace & Defense
8.3.5. CATV and Wired Broadband
8.3.6. Others

9. North America Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. UK and European Union Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Asia Pacific Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Latin America Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Middle East and Africa Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

14. Company Profile
14.1. ON Semiconductor
14.1.1. Company Overview
14.1.2. Financial Performance
14.1.3. Product Portfolio
14.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.2. Texas Instruments Incorporated
14.2.1. Company Overview
14.2.2. Financial Performance
14.2.3. Product Portfolio
14.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.3. Analog Devices, Inc.
14.3.1. Company Overview
14.3.2. Financial Performance
14.3.3. Product Portfolio
14.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.4. Northrop Grumman
14.4.1. Company Overview
14.4.2. Financial Performance
14.4.3. Product Portfolio
14.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.5. Wolfspeed, Inc. (Cree Inc.)
14.5.1. Company Overview
14.5.2. Financial Performance
14.5.3. Product Portfolio
14.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.6.1. Company Overview
14.6.2. Financial Performance
14.6.3. Product Portfolio
14.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.7. Arralis Ltd.
14.7.1. Company Overview
14.7.2. Financial Performance
14.7.3. Product Portfolio
14.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.8. Microchip Technology, Inc.
14.8.1. Company Overview
14.8.2. Financial Performance
14.8.3. Product Portfolio
14.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.9.1. Company Overview
14.9.2. Financial Performance
14.9.3. Product Portfolio
14.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
14.10.1. Company Overview
14.10.2. Financial Performance
14.10.3. Product Portfolio
14.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.11. Microwave Technology, Inc.
14.11.1. Company Overview
14.11.2. Financial Performance
14.11.3. Product Portfolio
14.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.12. MACOM Technology Solutions
14.12.1. Company Overview
14.12.2. Financial Performance
14.12.3. Product Portfolio
14.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
14.13. ASB, Inc.
14.13.1. Company Overview
14.13.2. Financial Performance
14.13.3. Product Portfolio
14.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig30i0

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-monolithic-microwave-ic-market-report-to-2030---increasing-implementation-in-smartphones-is-driving-growth-301662458.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

