Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market to Reach $15. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) estimated at US$8.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Amplifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Noise Amplifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
- The Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
- Attenuators Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
- In the global Attenuators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$958.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Arralis

  • Aspen Electronics Ltd.

  • BAE Systems

  • BeRex

  • Broadcom

  • Custom MMIC

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • KYOCERA Corporation

  • MACOM

  • Maxim Integrated

  • MICROREL Electronic Components

  • Mini-Circuits

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Ommic S.A.

  • Qorvo, Inc

  • Radiant Group of Companies

  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

  • The SETI League, Inc.

  • United Monolithic Semiconductors

  • Vectrawave

  • WIN Semiconductors




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Amplifiers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Attenuators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Attenuators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Attenuators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Switches by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Switches by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Phase Shifters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Phase Shifters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Phase Shifters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Nitride
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Gallium Nitride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Nitride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Arsenide
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Gallium Arsenide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Arsenide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Indium Phosphide
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Indium Phosphide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Indium Phosphide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Indium Gallium
Phosphide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Indium Gallium Phosphide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Indium Gallium
Phosphide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer /
Enterprise Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless
Communication Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Wireless Communication
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Communication
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,
Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,
Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: USA Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,
Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium
Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,
Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,
Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches,
Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium Arsenide,
Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: China Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,
Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium
Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,
Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium
Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: France Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise
Amplifiers, Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Component - Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers,
Attenuators, Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Amplifiers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Attenuators,
Switches, Phase Shifters and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other
Material Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium
Gallium Phosphide - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Material Type - Gallium Nitride, Other Material
Types, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium
Phosphide Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Gallium Nitride, Other Material Types, Gallium
Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Indium Gallium Phosphide for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic
Microwave IC (MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise
Electronics, Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Monolithic Microwave IC
(MMIC) by Application - Consumer / Enterprise Electronics,
Wireless Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Microwave
IC (MMIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer / Enterprise Electronics, Wireless Communication
Infrastructure, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032269/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


