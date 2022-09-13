U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.05
    -127.36 (-3.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,512.06
    -869.28 (-2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,773.23
    -493.18 (-4.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.87
    -57.21 (-3.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.77
    -1.01 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.80
    -23.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    -0.35 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0111 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0770 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0151 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2740
    +1.4740 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,003.48
    -1,277.52 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.06
    -30.64 (-5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.54
    -81.49 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% during 2022-2031; Increasing Demand for Pesticides and Growing Usage in Dye to Accelerate Growth - Research Nester

Research Nester
·8 min read
Research Nester Logo
Research Nester Logo

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market’ Research Report by Research Nester are Lhoist Group, SCR-Sibelco NV, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Carmeuse, Arihant Min chem, Nordkalk Corporation, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Shanghai Hy-Sailing Chemical Tech. Co., Ltd., and other key market players.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market Size:

The global monomethyl acetoacetamide market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period. Monomethyl acetoacetamide also referred to as acetoacetic monomethylamide, is a compound having five carbon atoms and two hydrogen atoms that contains nitrogen dioxide. It is a pale yellow substance and its chemical structure is C5H9NO2. The market is predicted to expand as a result of the increasing usage of monomethyl acetoacetamide as agrochemicals. Moreover, that the market is anticipated to develop owing to the increasing use of agrochemicals in the agriculture sector to increase productivity. For instance, in 2020, the global market for agrochemicals was estimated to be around 290 million metric tons.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3978

Moreover, owing to its yellow tint, monomethyl acetoacetamide is also widely used as a textile dye, and the growing textile industry across the world is estimated to accelerate market growth during the forecast period. It is believed that China has the largest textile sector in the world in terms of production, exports, and retail, producing more than 55 million tons of fiber annually, which is more than half of the global total. Further, it functions as a coupling agent in the production of pigments, textile processing, and polyester curing is predicted to drive market growth.

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market: Key Takeaways

  • North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

  • More than 70% content type segment to dominate the revenue graph

  • Pesticides application segment remains prominent in the application segment

Wide Range of Applications of Monomethyl Acetoacetamide in End-Use Industries to Boost Market Growth

The coloring of fabrics, dyes, and personal care items including cosmetics, tattoo inks, and hair dyes are all done using monomethyl acetoacetamide as a coloring agent. Given the number of personal care producers and goods on the market and consumers are drawn to purchasing personal care products, including cosmetics, and major spending on these cosmetics is also estimated to play a significant part in the market's expansion. It was observed that every year, Americans spend roughly USD 320 on average on cosmetic products. The average American is estimated to spend over USD 16k on skincare throughout their lifetime, with purchases starting as early as their teenage years.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/monomethyl-acetoacetamide-market/3978

Additionally, monomethyl acetoacetamide is also used in printing inks, food flavoring agents, and colorants. Food coloring is an essential component of processed drinks and foods. Food coloring is used by food processors to make the original product more aesthetically pleasing, hence boosting its appeal. Moreover, the growing food and beverages industries and food outlets across the globe are estimated to boost the market growth. According to Economic Research Service, in the USA, in 2019, the food supply from the food outlets and retail sectors was valued at roughly USD 1.89 trillion and outlet facilities supplied USD 1.06 trillion of this total.

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market: Regional Overview

The global monomethyl acetoacetamide market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Usage of pesticides to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to the growing usage of pesticides, backed by the presence of a large agriculture industry. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that in 2018, Asia accounted for more than 50% of the world's pesticide consumption. Further, the presence of key market players in the region and significant government policies to support agriculture in the region are estimated to boost the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3978

Increasing Usage of Agrochemicals to Drive Growth in the North America Region

Moreover, the market in North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing usage of agrochemicals, along with the increasing import and consumption of chemicals in the region. For instance, in 2011, the value of shipments of agricultural chemicals into the United States was around 35 billion dollars. And the value of agricultural shipments into the United States in 2021 was roughly 36 billion dollars. Additionally, the growing food and beverages industries in the region are predicted to boost market growth.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market, Segmentation by Application

    • Dyes & Pigments

    • Pesticides

    • Food Colorant

    • Textile Processing

    • Others

Out of these, the pesticides segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for pesticides in the agriculture sector. It was noticed that in 2019, pesticide use was estimated to be 2 million tons per year worldwide and it had been also predicted that by 2020, there would be an increase in pesticide usage of more than 3 million tons. Further, the increasing government support and execution of agriculture-friendly policies across many nations are estimated to drive segment growth.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3978

Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market, Segmentation by Type

    • Less than 70%

    • More than 70%

Among these, the more than 70% segment is estimated to hold significant market share over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of chemicals across the globe, backed by growing export and import of chemicals among various nations. As per one of the data, the average annual growth of the sold output of chemicals in the European Union (EU) was 2.7% between 2010 and 2020, making the EU the largest exporter of chemicals in the world.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global monomethyl acetoacetamide market that are profiled by Research Nester are Lhoist Group, SCR-Sibelco NV, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Carmeuse, Arihant Min chem, Nordkalk Corporation, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Shanghai Hy-Sailing Chemical Tech. Co., Ltd., and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-3978

Recent Developments in the Global Monomethyl Acetoacetamide Market

  • In January 2022, to form a distribution relationship in Latin America, Omya AG, a major international manufacturer of industrial minerals and specialty chemicals, announced to team up with SONGWON International Inc.

  • In June 2019, in an announcement, Minerals Technologies Inc. stated that the paper mill owned by UPM-Kymmene Corporation in Schongau, Germany, now has ENVIROFIL PCC installed and operational.


Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Bismaleimide Monomer Market Analysis by Type (4,4' Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane, M-Phenylene Bismaleimide, Phenylmethane Maleimide, 4-methyl-1,3-phenylene Bismaleimide, BANI-M, and Others); by Application (Resins, Adhesives, Composites, and Others); and by End-user (Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Electronics, Automotive, Construction, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis by Product {Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA), and Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)}; by Application (Bronchial EUS Needles, Enteral EUS Needles); and by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033
Flock Adhesives Market Analysis by Source (Waterborne, and Solvent borne); by Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, and Others); and by Application (Automotive, Textile, Printing, Paper & Packaging, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Aluminum Pigments Market Analysis by Type (Leafing and Non-Leafing); by Form (Paste, Pellet, Powder, and Flakes); and by End User (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Plastics, Cosmetics, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031
Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Analysis by Animal Feed {Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others (Goats and Sheep)}; and by Product {Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Esterified Tributyrin, and Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)} – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031


About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:
AJ Daniel
Email: info@researchnester.com
U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123
U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

For More Update Follow: - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Xing


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    This adage is a terrific way to illustrate that buying quality stocks when demand is low will pay off when demand is up. As Warren Buffet once said, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." "Best-in-breed" companies that have massive moats and pay impressive yields are a great place to start, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are three fantastic examples.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.

  • Stocks Crushed by Inflation Shock; Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled bets for a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine R

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 700 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Honda, Stellantis, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz-Group and NIO

    Honda, Stellantis, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz-Group and NIO are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 3 Stocks the World's Top Investors Are Loading Up On

    If you want great returns, you should learn from the best investors. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made lots of new stock purchases. The largest new position Bridgewater began was Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • How AMAT, KLAC, LRCX, and AMD may be Impacted by Future Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S. administration is may widen the restrictions on exports of semiconductors to China in order to limit China's ability to import technology that can be used against U.S. national security interests. Stocks like AMAT, KLAC, LRCX have 27%+ revenue exposure to the Chinese market which may be affected.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]