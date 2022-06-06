U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

The Global Montelukast Sodium Market is expected to grow by $ 1.88 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Montelukast Sodium Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the montelukast sodium market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 88 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Montelukast Sodium Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284061/?utm_source=GNW
1% during the forecast period. Our report on the montelukast sodium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for asthma medications, an increase in patient awareness, and a strong pipeline and new drug approvals.
The montelukast sodium market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The montelukast sodium market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Tablets
• Chewable tablets
• Oral solutions

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the patient assistance initiatives by governments and advocacy groups as one of the prime reasons driving the montelukast sodium market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in collaborations and expanding research in curative approaches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the montelukast sodium market covers the following areas:
• Montelukast sodium market sizing
• Montelukast sodium market forecast
• Montelukast sodium market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading montelukast sodium market vendors that include Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., Cayman Chemical Co., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hetero Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Krosyl Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Morepen Laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG, Simson Pharma Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Unimark Remedies Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the montelukast sodium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284061/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


