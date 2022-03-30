U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,614.00
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,110.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.50
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.30
    -6.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.00
    +2.76 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +10.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    +0.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.58
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7340
    -1.1320 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,404.28
    -253.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.94
    +6.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.77
    +0.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Global Mortuary Cabinets Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, & Blue Star

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The mortuary cabinets market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during 2022-2027.

The growing number of deaths worldwide contributes to industry growth. In addition, increasing awareness for adopting mortuary cabinets and rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science are also driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mortuary equipment such as mortuary cabinets or chambers to store dead bodies has also witnessed a high shortage.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The global mortuary cabinets market by type is segmented into multiple bodies and single body. Multiple bodies expect to observe the highest incremental growth of $55.15 million during the forecast period.

There are two types of mortuary cabinets based on temperatures - negative and positive temperature mortuary cabinets. The negative mortuary cabinets is likely to observe the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mortuary cabinets market during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Players dominating the global mortuary cabinets include Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Blue Star, and many others.

In addition, less stringent government regulations, availability of raw materials, and cooling systems are helping these vendors in the manufacture of mortuary cabinets.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

  • The rising trend of organ & body donations

  • Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods

  • Growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets

Prominent Vendors

  • Affordable Funeral Supply

  • Alvo

  • AnatHomic Solutions

  • Angelantoni Life Science

  • Bally Refrigeration Boxes

  • Barber Medical

  • Bionics Scientific Technologies

  • Blue Star

  • C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c

  • CEABIS

  • COMFIT srl

  • Deluxe Scientific Surgico

  • EIHF Isofroid

  • EVERmed

  • Flexmort

  • FRIMA Concept

  • H.L. Scientific Industries

  • HYGECO

  • Ice Make Refrigeration

  • Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology

  • Kenyon Group

  • KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG

  • Labtronixed

  • LEEC

  • Matachana Group

  • MEDIS Medical Technology

  • Mixta Medical

  • Mopec

  • Morquip Maintenance

  • Mortech Manufacturing

  • PL Tandon & Co

  • SKMortech

  • SM Scientific Instruments

  • Span Surgical

  • Spire Automation and Innovation India

  • Spire Integrated Solutions

  • Stericox India Private Limited

  • Thalheimer Kuhlung

  • Trufrost Cooling

  • UFSK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Temperature
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Technical Features of Mortuary Cabinets
7.1.2 Types of Refrigeration With Mortuary Cabinets
7.1.3 Advantages of Mortuary Cabinets

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Trend of Organ & Body Donations
8.2 Advances in Post-Mortem Imaging Methods
8.3 Growing Need for Oversized Mortuary Cabinets

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Patients
9.2 Increasing Deaths Due to Infectious Diseases & Road Accidents
9.3 Increasing Number of Well-Equipped Healthcare Facilities

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Mass Disposal of Dead Bodies During Emergency Conditions
10.2 Lack of Awareness & High Cost of Mortuary Chambers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Cabinet Type Insights
11.2.2 Temperature Insights
11.2.3 End-User Insights
11.2.4 Geographic Insights
11.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Mortuary Cabinets
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Cabinet Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Multiple Bodies
12.4 Single Body

13 Temperature
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Negative
13.4 Positive

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Mortuaries
14.5 Others

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6986s1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mortuary-cabinets-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-affordable-funeral-supply-alvo-anathomic-solutions-angelantoni-life-science-bally-refrigeration-boxes-barber-medical--blue-star-301513682.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Germany Triggers Emergency Plan to Secure Energy Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto H

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes fourth COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Micron Stock Jumps As Data Centers Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Outlook

    "Data center is the largest market for memory and storage, and we expect it to outpace the broader memory and storage market over the next decade," said CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

  • Social Security benefits should not be cut

    The only way to fix the problem is to raise revenues or cut benefits. Just to be absolutely clear, increasing Social Security’s Full Retirement Age is not just a question of “postponing” claiming; it is a benefit cut.

  • ArcelorMittal idles three plants in Spain after truckers strike disrupts supplies

    Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it had idled three steel mills in Spain and partly closed two others after a two-week truckers strike disrupted supplies of scrap metal, iron ore and equipment. The company was forced to suspend output at its Bergara mill, in the Basque Country, on March 16 and at its Legasa and Lesaka mills, in Navarra, on March 26 as a result of the strike, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal had already halted output during hours of peak demand, when power prices spike, at its electric-powered steel mills in Spain to curb costs, which it cannot fully pass on to customers.

  • London Power Outage Disrupts Citi, HSBC Canary Wharf Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at Citigroup Inc.’s Canary Wharf office are working from home as a major power failure across east London continues into Wednesday, having knocked out computer networks and led to the activation of emergency electricity supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession Inevit

  • European markets mixed as Germany triggers emergency gas plan

    Stocks were mixed on Wednesday after Germany declared an 'early warning' for gas emergency as it prepares to move away from Russian supplies.

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • Justice Department backs Big Tech antitrust bill targeting Google, Amazon, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dan Howley discusses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

  • Senators Plan Bipartisan Retirement Package as House Poised to Pass Secure 2.0

    As Secure 2.0 nears the finish line in the House, lawmakers in the upper chamber are finalizing their own bill that could make it easier for savers to annuitize their retirement savings.

  • Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

    The activist investor is seeking two board seats at the supermarket giant and pushing it to make changes among its pork suppliers as well as to address what he says is a widening gap between worker and executive pay.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.