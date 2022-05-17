Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mother and Child Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mother and child healthcare market reached a value of US$ 574.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,215.20 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mother and child healthcare (MCH) refers to medical services provided to children, adolescents and pregnant women. It includes birthing, fertility, child nutrition, prenatal and postnatal services. MCH emphasizes on preventive, curative, promotive and rehabilitative healthcare services that assist in promoting health, child nutrition and preventing medical ailments to reduce infant and maternal mortality. MCH aids in reducing morbidity and mortality due to unsafe abortions, levels of unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, female genital mutilation, risks of developing cervical cancer and enhancing reproductive health awareness among children. MCH also prevents malnutrition and infection among mothers and children and provides primary health care services.



Mother and Child Healthcare Market Trends:

Significant growth in the healthcare industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. MCH is widely adopted by parents to seek consultation from super-specialist doctors and ensure the good health of both mother and child.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of MCH services by pregnant women due to insufficient or no availability of prenatal care and delivery without assistance from appropriately trained health care providers is favoring the market growth. Moreover, the development of various nutritional and micronutrient supplementation strategies that include zinc, calcium, iron and early prenatal food supplementation is providing a thrust to the market growth.

These supplements provide essential nutrients in the required quantities and protect the mother and child from infections and diseases. In line with this, the easy availability of digitized claim processing and healthcare policy management solutions is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing number of women suffering from immunodeficiency virus and other chronic illnesses, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to improve public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institute, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Riley Hospital and The Jorvi Hospital.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Services

6.1 Pre-Natal Services

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Birthing Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Post-Natal Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Fertility Services

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Maternal Age

7.1 Under 20 Years

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 21 to 30 Years

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 31 to 38 Years

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 39 and above Years

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Location

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Nursing Homes and Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 In-home Services

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Carle Foundation Hospital

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Cincinnati Children's Hospital

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Cleveland Clinic Institute

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Cloudnine Group of Hospitals

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Riley Hospital

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 The Jorvi Hospital

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



