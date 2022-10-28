Global Motion Control Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Adoption of Industry 4.0 by Manufacturing Firms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motion Control Market by Offering (Actuators & Mechanical Systems, Motors, Motion Controllers, Drives, Sensor & Feedback Devices, Software & Services), System (Open-loop, Closed-loop), Industry and Region (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motion control market size is expected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027.

A major trend that is supporting the growth of the motion control market is the integration of systems with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Predictive maintenance is a trend made possible by digitization and the shift toward the IIoT. The manufacturers who rely on heavy equipment uptime can predict the machines that are approaching a failure state and isolate and address those physical assets before they pose a risk to throughput, profits, and employee safety.

For instance, drives can deliver real-time data about changes in torque or voltage, indicating the machine's lubricant is breaking down or a bearing needs replacement. Due to this degree of advanced warning, machine owners can schedule maintenance and repairs at a time when the equipment is not in use and long before a failure brings production to a standstill.



Closed-loop system is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period



The goal of any electrical or electronic control system is to measure, monitor, and control a process and one way in which the user can accurately control the process is by monitoring its output and feeding some of it back to compare the actual output with the desired output to reduce the error and if disturbed, bring the output of the system back to the original or desired response.

The quantity of the output being measured is called the feedback signal, and the type of control system that uses feedback signals to control and adjust itself is called a closed-loop system. These systems automate the manufacturing processes and thereby, close-loop system has high adoption in various critical industries such as automotive, food & beverages, and metals &machine manufacturing, among others.



Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is the fastest growing industrial segment of motion control market by 2027



The motion control market for the pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Maintaining safety, consistency, and efficiency in manufacturing processes is the basic requirement of the pharmaceuticals industry to ensure that products are of the highest quality. Hence, pharmaceutical companies use motion control solutions to minimize downtime and cost of operations and gain process visibility.



North America is the second fastest growing market for motion control during the forecast period



The motion control market growth in North America is primarily driven by a host of factors, including the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry, increasing government spending on the aerospace & defense sector, as well as rapid innovations in the medical devices manufacturing industry. The US is the leading market for motion control products as the major players such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Dover Motion, and Moog Inc. are based in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Motion Control Market

4.2 Motion Control Market, by Offering

4.3 Motion Control Market, by Industry

4.4 Motion Control Market, by System

4.5 Motion Control Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing Facilities to Ensure Employee Health and Safety After Covid Outbreak

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for High-Precision Automated Processes in Manufacturing Sector

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus of Governments on Enforcing Stringent Measures to Ensure Workplace Safety

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Industrial Robots by Manufacturers

5.2.1.5 Accelerating Utilization of IIoT Devices Integrated with Motion Control Systems

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 High Replacement and Maintenance Costs of Motion Control Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Industry 4.0 by Manufacturing Firms

5.2.3.2 Integration of Motion Control Systems with Programmable Logic Controllers (Plcs) and Human-Machine Interface (Hmi) Software Solutions

5.2.3.3 Deployment of Integrated Communications Systems Across Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing Compact and Low-Cost Motion Control Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce in Automation Field

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2 Simulation & Digital Twinning

5.4.3 Frameless Motors

5.4.4 Predictive Maintenance

5.4.5 IIoT Sensors

5.4.6 Motion Out-Of-The-Box

5.5 Motion Control Market: Ecosystem

5.6 Industrial Safety Standards

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 Use Case 1: Nidec Motor Corporation

5.7.2 Use Case 2: Nidec Motor Corporation

5.7.3 Use Case 3: Mitsubishi Electric

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

6 Motion Control Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Actuators & Mechanical Systems

6.2.1 Electric

6.2.1.1 Electric Actuators Are in Demand for Robotic Applications Owing to Their High Efficiency in Motion Control

6.2.2 Hydraulic

6.2.2.1 Hydraulic Actuators Are More Useful in Heavy Industrial Applications

6.2.3 Pneumatic

6.2.3.1 Pneumatic Actuators Are Designed for Harsh Environments

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Drives

6.3.1 Rising Adoption of Drives to Increase Machine Productivity

6.4 Motors

6.4.1 Servo Motors

6.4.1.1 Servo Motors Offer High Torque and High Accuracy Positioning Through Closed-Loop Feedback System

6.4.2 Stepper Motors

6.4.2.1 Stepper Motors Are Increasingly Adopted in Medical Devices Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness

6.5 Motion Controllers

6.5.1 Rising Adoption of Motion Controllers Owing to Their High Accuracy 77

6.6 Sensors & Feedback Devices

6.6.1 Increasing Deployment of Sensors & Feedback Devices in Machines for Error Detection

6.7 Software & Services

6.7.1 Accelerating Use of Software to Automate Various Tasks Involved in Running and Monitoring of Devices

7 Motion Control Market, by System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Open-Loop

7.2.1 Open-Loop System Has Easier Layout and is More Economical

7.3 Closed-Loop

7.3.1 Closed-Loop Systems Are Highly Adopted in Automated Motion Control Solutions

8 Motion Control Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal Cutting

8.2.1 Accelerating Utilization of Smart Actuators in Metal Cutting to Boost Market Growth

8.3 Metal Forming

8.3.1 Surging Adoption of Motion Control Solutions to Enhance Efficiency

8.4 Material Handling

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Robots to Fuel Market Growth

8.5 Packaging & Labelling

8.5.1 Rising Implementation of Motion Control Solutions in Assembly Lines to Boost Market Growth

8.6 Robotics

8.6.1 Elevating Adoption of Robotics in Manufacturing Industries to Boost Market Growth

8.7 Others

9 Motion Control Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.1 Increased Use of Motion Control Systems to Manufacture Aircraft Spare Parts Drives Market Growth

9.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace & Defense Industry

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Technological Innovations in Automotive Industry to Boost Demand for Motion Control Systems

9.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Sector

9.4 Semiconductor & Electronics

9.4.1 High Adoption of Robotics in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Stimulates Need for Motion Control Systems

9.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

9.5 Metals & Machinery Manufacturing

9.5.1 Elevated Deployment of Automated Technologies on Assembly Lines to Enhance Production Process to Fuel Need for Motion Control Systems

9.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Metals & Machinery Manufacturing Industry

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.6.1 Rapid Technological Developments Foster Motion Control Requirements in Food & Beverages Industry

9.6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Industry

9.7 Medical

9.7.1 Strong Focus on of Manufacturers on Developing Miniature and Customized Products to Drive Need for Motion Control Market in Medical Industry

9.7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Industry

9.8 Printing & Paper

9.8.1 Elevated Use of 3D Printing Technology to Accelerate Demand for Motion Control Solutions in Printing & Paper Industry

9.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Printing & Paper Industry

9.9 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

9.9.1 Escalated Adoption of Robotic Technology in Medical Devices and Cosmetic Product Manufacturing to Fuel Motion Control Market Growth

9.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industry

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Other Industries

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2021

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leader

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Acquisitions

11.5.2 Product Launches and Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Abb Ltd.

12.2.2 Fanuc Corporation

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.2.4 Siemens

12.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

12.2.6 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

12.2.7 Robert Bosch Gmbh

12.2.8 Parker Hannifin Corp

12.2.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.2.10 Novanta Inc.

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 Dover Motion

12.3.2 Omron

12.3.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

12.3.4 Ametek

12.3.5 Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.6 Powertec Industrial Motors Inc.

12.3.7 Delta Electronics

12.3.8 Baumueller

12.3.9 Moons'

12.3.10 Elmo Motion Control

12.3.11 Absolute Machine Tools

12.3.12 Iq Control

12.3.13 Apptronik

12.3.14 Galil

12.3.15 Trinamic

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

