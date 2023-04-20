The Global Motor Grader Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A hefty piece of construction equipment named a motor grader is used to grade the earth’s surface. It may be helpful for grading or levelling building sites, oil and gas locations, mining activities, and infrastructure surface levelling.

It is also used to maintain the earth’s surface, including washing and clearing away debris like snow and dust.



A grader is heavy machinery with a long blade used to grade land and is sometimes referred to as a road grader, motor grader, or just a blade. Most current graders are self-propelled, officially "motor graders," even though the early ones were trailed behind horses and, subsequently, tractors. The steering wheels are up front, then the grading blade, and on most graders, the cab and engine are positioned on tandem rear axles.



A front-wheel-drive option is available on particular graders for enhanced performance. Rear accessories for certain graders, including a ripper, scarifier, or compactor, are optional. Putting a blade in front of the front axle is also possible. A primary blade extension may also be installed for tasks such as snowplowing and certain types of soil grading.



Blade widths vary from 2.50 to 7.30 m (8 to 24 ft) in terms of capacity, while engines range from 93 to 373 kW. (125–500 hp). Some graders are equipped with several attachments or explicitly made for jobs like underground mining. In civil engineering, "rough grading" uses large machinery like bulldozers and wheel tractor-scrapers. Graders are used to "final grade," having the ability to precisely modify the angle, tilt (or pitch), and height of their blade.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the manufacturing of several items in the grader’s blade industry, primarily due to the protracted lockdown in critical international markets. This has severely slowed the growth of motor grader market during the last few months and will continue to do so. COVID-19 has already impacted equipment and machinery sales in its early phase, and the market growth for motor graders is projected to decline throughout the year. The primary demand for equipment and machinery was previously seen from large industrial nations severely impacted by the pandemic, which halted the market for such items.



Market Growth Factors



The ability of motor graders to multitask



Due to their many operating advantages, motor graders often mix materials at mining, road, and construction sites. These tools are helpful for various jobs, including creating fine grades, smoothing surfaces, laying native soil foundation pads, moving trace quantities of earth, and leveling soil or ground. These add-ons make the equipment more adaptable and enable it to do various chores in the workplace. For instance, the dozer attachment aids in spreading, while the ripper attachment may cut through difficult ground conditions like hard, compact, or frozen earth or soil before grading. These factors will aid the motor grader market’s growth to surge.



Increase in the use of motor grader



While most grader types are used for roadwork applications, particular graders may also be used for rough grading and excavating deep holes. When asphalt is to be put in, a fine and smooth surface is created by graders. Today’s grader blades are made to be used for harder and more delicate tasks. They are touted as being more adaptable and flexible than the earlier variants. Companies in the construction and mining industries are learning how adaptable the grader is as a piece of construction or mining equipment. New grader models are also being developed with more sophisticated control systems for more efficiency. The increased usage and the advancements in the motor grader will drive market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Disadvantages of motor grader



The motor grader is known to be the hardest machine to understand if someone wants to operate it to its total capacity. A motor grader may do a wide range of tasks, but the operator must be familiar with all of the functions. Motor graders also have poor traction due to the rubber tires they use instead of rails. Due to the placement of the moldboard, they are also not appropriate for transporting huge loads like a bulldozer, and some tasks are too big for motor graders to perform. The high experience required to operate the motor grader and other issues faced during the operation will hamper the market growth.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the motor grader market is segmented into rigid frame and articulated frame. The rigid frame segment acquired a significant revenue share in the motor grader market in 2021. This is because it is the most common motor grader for routine grading jobs. The frame of this motor grader is long and rectangular, forming a rectangle, and the frame of it is where its four wheels are mounted. Meanwhile, the blade is hinged to the frame and swings back and forth in response to how the machine is used, making this grading equipment with a rigid frame ideal for agriculture or construction work. Its usage in construction and other work will surge the segment’s growth.



Capacity Outlook



On the basis of capacity, the motor grader market is divided into small, medium and high. The medium motor graders segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the motor grader market in 2021. This is owing to their low weight, effective power supply, and accurate blade control, making them easier to handle. Medium road graders can cover wider expanses of terrain because of their longer blades. They feature larger wheels and are utilized for heavier tasks. In addition, medium motor graders are widely used on broad building sites, roads, and highways.



Application Outlook



By application, the motor grader market is classified into infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas and others. The mining segment garnered a considerable growth rate in the motor grader market in 2021. This is due to the fact that motor graders are employed in mines to continuously maintain and improve the rocky, unpaved roads for the large mining equipment. The productivity and efficiency of any mine are significantly impacted by the availability of a solid road system which makes this the most crucial piece of machinery for building, maintaining, and repairing haul roads.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the motor grader market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the motor grader market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the presence of some of the fastest-developing countries, which are increasing building activity. The region’s governments are investing extensively in building top-notch facilities, including airports, sports complexes, hospitals, hotels, malls, etc., fueling demand for motor graders to grade the ground and level the soil so that the bitumen layer distributes evenly across the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Deere & Company, Volvo Group, Caterpillar, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Komatsu Ltd., SANY Group, VT LeeBoy, Inc. (ST Engineering), Calder Brothers Corporation, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd. (LiuGong Group), and Veekmas Oy.



