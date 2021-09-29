U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Global Motor Monitoring Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Motor Monitoring Market to Reach $2. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motor Monitoring estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $454.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
- The Motor Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$593.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • ABB

  • Banner Engineering Corp.

  • Eaton

  • General Electric

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • KCF Technologies

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Mouser Electronics, Inc.

  • Qualitrol Company LLC

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • T.F. Hudgins Incorporated




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032272/?utm_source=GNW

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,