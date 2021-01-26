Global Motorcycle Hill Hold Control System Industry
Global Motorcycle Hill Hold Control System Market to Reach 2. 1 Million Units by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycle Hill Hold Control System estimated at 606.
5 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Motorcycle Hill Hold Control System market in the U.S. is estimated at 174.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.78% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 430.5 Thousand Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 430.5 Thousand Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BMW Motorrad
Bosch Mobility Solutions
Continental AG
Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
WABCO Europe BVBA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Total Companies Profiled: 41
