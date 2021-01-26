Global Mountain Bike Industry
Global Mountain Bike Market to Reach 78. 5 Million Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mountain Bike estimated at 44. 2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 78.
New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mountain Bike Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. Leisure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach 50 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Competition segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.9 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Mountain Bike market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.9 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.5 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
CUBE Bikes UK Ltd.
Diamondback Bicycles
Fuji Bikes
Giant Bicycle, Inc.
GT Bicycles
Lapierre SAS
Marin Bikes
Merida Industry Co., Ltd.
Norco Bicycles
Pivot Cycles
Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC
SCOTT Sports SA
Trek Bicycle Corporation
XDS Bikes
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mountain Bike Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mountain Bike Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mountain Bike Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Leisure (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Leisure (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Units by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Leisure (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Competition (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Units by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Competition (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Competition (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mountain Bike Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts
in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 12: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mountain Bike Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mountain
Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Mountain Bike Market in Units by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 18: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Mountain Bike Market Review in China in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mountain Bike Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Mountain Bike Market Demand Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Mountain Bike Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Mountain Bike Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Mountain Bike Addressable Market Opportunity
in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mountain Bike Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Mountain Bike Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Mountain Bike Market Review in Italy in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Mountain Bike Market in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Mountain Bike Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts in
Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 45: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Mountain Bike Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Mountain Bike Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Mountain Bike Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Mountain Bike Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Mountain Bike Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Mountain Bike Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use for the Period
2018-2027
Table 62: South Korean Mountain Bike Historic Market Analysis
in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market in Units by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Trends by
Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027
Table 68: Mountain Bike Market in Latin America in Units by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Mountain Bike Market Review in Latin America in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Mountain Bike Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Mountain Bike Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in
Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mountain Bike Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Mountain Bike Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 84: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Mountain Bike Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Mountain Bike Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use
for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mountain
Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Mountain Bike Market in Units by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 93: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Mountain Bike Addressable Market Opportunity
in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Mountain Bike Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Mountain Bike Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Units
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Mountain Bike Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Mountain Bike Historic Market
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Mountain Bike Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Mountain Bike Market in
Retrospect in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts in
Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in Units for 2012-2019
Table 108: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001