Global Mountain Bike Market to Reach 78. 5 Million Units by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mountain Bike estimated at 44. 2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 78.

New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mountain Bike Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. Leisure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach 50 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Competition segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.9 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Mountain Bike market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.9 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.5 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

CUBE Bikes UK Ltd.

Diamondback Bicycles

Fuji Bikes

Giant Bicycle, Inc.

GT Bicycles

Lapierre SAS

Marin Bikes

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Norco Bicycles

Pivot Cycles

Rocky Mountain Bicycles

Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC

SCOTT Sports SA

Trek Bicycle Corporation

XDS Bikes







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mountain Bike Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mountain Bike Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mountain Bike Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Leisure (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Leisure (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Units by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Leisure (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Competition (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Competition (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Competition (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mountain Bike Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts

in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019



Table 12: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mountain Bike Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mountain

Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Mountain Bike Market in Units by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 18: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Mountain Bike Market Review in China in Units by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mountain Bike Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Mountain Bike Market Demand Scenario in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mountain Bike Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Mountain Bike Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Mountain Bike Addressable Market Opportunity

in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mountain Bike Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in Units

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Mountain Bike Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in Units by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Mountain Bike Market Review in Italy in Units by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Mountain Bike Market in Units by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Mountain Bike Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts in

Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Units for 2012-2019



Table 45: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Mountain Bike Addressable Market

Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Mountain Bike Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mountain Bike Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in

Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Mountain Bike Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in

Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Mountain Bike Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Mountain Bike Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Mountain Bike Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use for the Period

2018-2027



Table 62: South Korean Mountain Bike Historic Market Analysis

in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mountain Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Market in Units by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Trends by

Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027



Table 68: Mountain Bike Market in Latin America in Units by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Mountain Bike Market Review in Latin America in Units

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Mountain Bike Addressable Market

Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Mountain Bike Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Mountain Bike Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Mountain Bike Historic Market Review in

Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mountain Bike Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Mountain Bike Market in Retrospect in Units

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Mountain Bike Latent Demand

Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in Units for 2012-2019



Table 84: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Mountain Bike Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Mountain Bike Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use

for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mountain

Bike in Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Mountain Bike Market in Units by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 93: Mountain Bike Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Mountain Bike Addressable Market Opportunity

in Units by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Mountain Bike Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Mountain Bike Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mountain Bike in Units by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Mountain Bike Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Units

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Mountain Bike Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Mountain Bike Historic Market

Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Mountain Bike Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Mountain Bike Market in

Retrospect in Units by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Mountain Bike Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Mountain Bike Latent Demand Forecasts in

Units by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Mountain Bike Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Units for 2012-2019



Table 108: Mountain Bike Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957455/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



