Global Mouth Fresheners Industry
Global Mouth Fresheners Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mouth Fresheners estimated at US$680. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $184.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Mouth Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$184.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Johnson & Johnson
Koninklijke Philips NV
Mondelez International
Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
The Hershey Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mouth Fresheners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mouth Fresheners Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mouth Fresheners Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mouth Fresheners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mouth Fresheners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mouth Fresheners Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Mouth Fresheners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Mouth Fresheners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Mouth Fresheners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mouth Fresheners Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Mouth Fresheners Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Mouth Fresheners Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Mouth Fresheners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Mouth Fresheners Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Mouth Fresheners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Mouth Fresheners Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Mouth Fresheners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Mouth Fresheners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mouth Fresheners Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Mouth Fresheners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Mouth Fresheners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Mouth Fresheners Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Mouth Fresheners Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Mouth Fresheners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Mouth Fresheners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mouth Fresheners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Mouth Fresheners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Mouth Fresheners Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Mouth Fresheners Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Mouth Fresheners Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Mouth Fresheners Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Mouth Fresheners Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Mouth Fresheners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Mouth Fresheners Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Mouth Fresheners Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Mouth Fresheners Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Mouth Fresheners Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Mouth Fresheners: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Mouth Fresheners Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Mouth Fresheners Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Mouth Fresheners Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Mouth Fresheners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Mouth Fresheners Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Mouth Fresheners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Mouth Fresheners Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Mouth Fresheners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Mouth Fresheners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Mouth Fresheners Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
