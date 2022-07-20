U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.25
    +14.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,784.36
    -42.69 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,857.25
    +144.10 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.39
    +13.06 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.30
    -9.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2490
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.04
    +414.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Movies and Entertainment Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Movies and Entertainment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Movies, Music & Videos), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global movies and entertainment market is expected to reach USD 169.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. A rapid increase in the popularity of streaming of music, movies, and television series platforms is propelling the movies & entertainment market.

Moreover, most countries affected by COVID-19 have declared lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. This increased the number of users who engaged in OTT platforms such as Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify. According to the China-based Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) group, the year-over-year revenue from online music subscriptions increased by 70.0% in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the number of online music paying users touched 42.7 million, a year-over-year rise of nearly 50.0%.

In terms of product, the music & video segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Increasing preference for the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms among users globally is the primary factor driving the growth of the music & video segment. Furthermore, the growing use of OTT platforms for live performance and broadcasting is anticipated to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

The market has a low competitive rivalry due to the presence of a broad range of audiences with different tastes. However, players need to compete to gain a large share of revenue by attracting more audiences. Key players concentrate on establishing a strong connection with the audience through promotional events, consumer goods, and television shows. of improved promotional channels is expected to positively influence revenue growth.

Some of the industry's major companies are focusing on acquisitions in order to broaden their product offerings and boost their market position. For instance, in March 2019, The Walt Disney Company closed its USD 71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets. This acquisition allows the company to produce and distribute news, sports, and entertainment content through Fox News, Fox Sports, the Fox Network, and Fox Television Stations.

Movies and Entertainment Market Report Highlights

  • Movies was valued at USD 50.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 91.73 billion by 2030. Rise in penetration of internet and smartphone devices across regions, is likely favoring the growth of movies segment. Moreover, increase in spending of GenZ consumers on movies indicates the growth of movies segment.

  • North America region accounted for a revenue share of 34.8% in 2021. Innovation in the production of movies through advanced graphics techniques contributes to the lucrative growth of the movies & entertainment market in the region. Moreover, an increase in the release of 3D motion pictures with sound & visual effects giving users the experience of virtual reality is anticipated to positively influence revenue growth in North America.

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a revenue based CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of movies & entertainment market is the region is mainly attributed to the rising expenditure of consumers on leisure and entertainment.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Movies & Entertainment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Industry Challenges
3.4.4. Industry Opportunities
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier Power
3.5.1.2. Buyer Power
3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6. Roadmap of Movies & Entertainment Market
3.7. Market Entry Strategies
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Movies & Entertainment Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Movies & Entertainment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Movies
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Music & Videos
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Movies & Entertainment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. CBA Corporation and CBS Broadcasting Inc.
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.2. Sony Entertainment, Inc.
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.3. The Walt Disney Company
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4. Time Warner
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. 21st Century Fox
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.6. Viacom Inc.
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.7. Comcast
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.8. Netflix, Inc.
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9. Vivendi
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.10. Universal Pictures
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lityh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-movies-and-entertainment-market-2022-to-2030---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301590021.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Biogen beats Q2 earnings expectations, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Biogen.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Bausch + Lomb Provides Leadership Update

    Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb" or the "Company"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better and subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced Joseph C. Papa has stepped down as chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). The Board has appointed Thomas W. Ross, Sr., to serve as the chair of the Board. The Company also announced today that the Board has begun a s

  • Baker Hughes misses earnings on ‘deteriorating’ oil demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Baker Hughes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Can Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Climb 35% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 34.9% upside potential for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How Much Of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in...

  • Will Ford (F) Q2 Earnings be a Pleasant Surprise for Investors?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford's (F) Q2 revenues and earnings is pegged at $32.83 billion and 44 cents a share, respectively.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

    Share prices of 3D content creator Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 25% last week, with most of the drop occurring after the company announced it was acquiring ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading monetization platform for mobile app developers. The addition of ironSource is highly complementary to Unity's game services business. Unity said the deal was an all-stock transaction worth $4.4 billion, which could change depending on how the stock performs in the near term.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now

    The consumer price index increased 9.1% year over year in June 2022, which was above the average analyst expectation of 8.8%. This demonstrates that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have yet to tame inflation. With a market capitalization of $75 billion, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is the largest tobacco company with operations solely in the U.S. market.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.