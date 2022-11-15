U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.68
    +25.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,505.59
    -31.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,359.01
    +162.79 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.86
    +40.61 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.20
    +1.33 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.57 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0373
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8390
    -0.0260 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0113 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4930
    -0.5070 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,948.28
    +385.97 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Global Moving Services Market Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge's actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Moving Services Market Procurement market is expected to garner USD 14.62 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2022 to 2026. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Merchant Services Market
Merchant Services Market

https://spendedge.com/report/moving-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in the Moving Services Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Moving Services Market:

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Block Inc.
    o   Know more...

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Moving Services procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.

This Moving Services procurement market study also includes a complete analysis of procurement strategies used by major category end-users in a wide range of industries while sourcing Moving Services.

In addition, this report investigates the most extensively used and high-potential pricing models used by buyers, which will help in determining business opportunities for revenue growth. These figures can assist buyers in generating cost reductions and identifying sales strategies.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights into Moving Services Market:

https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/report/moving-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Communication Software Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Cable Conduits Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Creative Agency – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Virtual Private Clouds Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Media Planning and Buying Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-moving-services-market-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301677163.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Is Amazon's AWS Creating a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity for the Stock?

    Of all the tech titan stocks that have been clobbered this year, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is arguably one of the more surprising losers. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant have fallen over 40% so far in 2022.

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • This Alibaba Competitor Eliminated 7K Jobs As Macro Slowdown Weighs On Business

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) slashed about 7,000 jobs, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in the past six months as it fights to stem ballooning losses and win back investors, Bloomberg reported. Among the latest reductions is about 100 positions at Sea's e-commerce arm Shopee, and those affected started to receive notices on Monday. The newest cuts are a part of several waves of layoffs since June. The gaming and online retail giant has lost almost 90% of its value since a peak last year in an era of r

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutDelaware Chancery Cour

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • Boeing wants U.S. FAA to approve paint fix for 787 wing peeling

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Monday that operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked U.S. regulators to approve its plan to address the issue. The announcement is the most recent evidence of exterior problems on the latest carbon-composite jets as Europe's Airbus faces a $2 billion London court battle with Qatar Airways over the deteriorating surface of its competing A350. Airbus argues it is a generic but harmless problem stemming from the way paint and carbon interact, while Qatar Airways, which operates both competing types, blames a deeper A350 defect potentially weakening lightning protection on those jets alone.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares have dramatically outperformed the market in 2022. Investors were thrilled to see the beverage giant post accelerating sales growth and strong profits through most of this turbulent year. With that in mind, let's take a look at what Coca-Cola's business might look like in 2027.

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.

  • Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree

    Current indications regarding U.S. crude supply are mixed, and after stagnating for months, U.S. drilling and fracking activity has started climbing, but this has yet to translate into higher production