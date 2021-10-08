Abstract: Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $47. 3 Billion by 2026 . A traditional south Italian cheese, mozzarella cheese is made from buffalo`s milk using pasta filata technique.

The USA and some European countries also manufacture the cheese from cow milk, the process being modified accordingly. The cheese in its finished form, is slightly salty, white in color and soft. The cheese surface is also very shiny and it comes with the unique property of being stretchable. Among the various types of cheese available in the market, the demand and preference for mozzarella cheese is the highest. Factors steering this growth include functionality, flavor, versatility, and application. For a longer consumption period, the cheese could be stored in brine and packed in bags that are vacuum sealed. The shelf life of mozzarella cheese with low moisture content is one month, while shredded mozzarella with low moisture has a maximum shelf life of around six months. Mozzarella cheese is ideal for specific applications such as pizza, as well as for non-specific snacking options and pantry staples. The unique attributes, flavor and taste of mozzarella makes it suitable for an array of categories and dishes. Additionally, it pairs extremely well with almost all kinds of flavor profiles. Consumption of fresh as well as traditional mozzarella is registering robust growth. Factors affecting mozzarella cheese quality include its composition, equipment used for manufacturing, use of value added ingredients, and development of new flavors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mozzarella Cheese estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Blocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shredded segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.2% share of the global Mozzarella Cheese market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026



The Mozzarella Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is predicted to grow steadily supported by growing demand from athletes and sportsmen, who constitute a notable part of its consumer base. Furthermore, mozzarella cheese use in manufacturing diabetic foods will also be a major revenue earner. The cheese is also gaining traction among the health conscious masses due to its numerous health benefits. Niacin and Vitamin B3 that are abundantly present in the cheese aid in preventing a number of diseases, even arthritis and in reducing diabetes risks. Pregnant women consume it in large volumes to recover from deficiency of biotin. Sales of Mozarella cheese will also grow as mozzarella`s popularity for use in fast food items fuel its demand. The food services industry will continue being its largest consumer. Mozzarella cheese has low fat levels and prevents cardiovascular diseases, which has led to its higher preference among health conscious consumers. The global market will grow steadily during the forecast period because of a higher availability of more mozzarella cheese-based products. For example, the Horizon Organic brand from WhiteWave Foods Company is a natural mozzarella string cheese, while cheese snacks offered by Saputo Cheese USA Inc are available as string & swirl cheese, cheese bars, and cheese sticks. Moreover, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has also launched the Frigo Cheese Heads Swirls, an on-the-go item, in which both cheddar and mozzarella cheese are twisted to form swirl-like shapes. However, strict government regulations on the processing of mozzarella cheese and maintenance of its safety and quality are expected to restrain the global market`s growth.



In terms of segments, block mozzarella cheese segment holds the largest share and will grow fastest and earn maximum revenues in future. On a distribution channel basis, the wholesaler segment will also be a major revenue earner in the forecast period. However, online retailers and supermarkets will see a higher growth as compared to wholesalers, with supermarkets showing maximum growth. On an end-use basis, the F&B sector will also be a major revenue channel in the forecast period, while the household sector will be a prominent consumer in future also. In the sphere of applications, the segment for commercial use will garner notable market share in the forecast period, as more Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) start operations the world over. For example, Pizza Hut is expanding its retail outlet chain worldwide and a spiralling working population will also boost QSR demand.



Slices Segment to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026



In the global Slices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$499.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)



Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc

Arla Foods amba

Bel Group

BelGioioso Cheese Inc

Boar’s Head Provision Co., Inc.

EMMI Group

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Foremost Farms USA Co-operative, Inc.

Grande Cheese Company

Lactalis American Group, Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Leprino Foods Company

Perfect Italiano

Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Trevisanalat S.p.a.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cheese - An Overview

Mozarella Cheese - One of the Fastest Growing Cheese Types

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Mozzarella Cheese Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Mozzarella Cheese Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Hold the Largest Share, Developing to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: World Mozzarella Cheese Market (2020): Market Share

of Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Health-Conscious Trend Sheds Focus on Health Benefits of

Mozzarella Cheese

EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular

Diseases in the United States: 2015-2030

Growing Demand from Diabetic Population Drives Mozzarella

Cheese Market

EXHIBIT 6: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of

Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

Increasing Trend of Snacking Drives Market Demand

More Innovative Cheese Snacks

The Latest formats

Growing Use of Mozzarella Cheese in Pizzas and Pastas

Increasing Manufacture of Low-Fat Organic Mozzarella Cheese

Increasing Number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) to Drive

the Demand for Mozzarella Cheese

EXHIBIT 7: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by

Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by

Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2015 & 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

