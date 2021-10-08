U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read

Abstract: Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $47. 3 Billion by 2026 . A traditional south Italian cheese, mozzarella cheese is made from buffalo`s milk using pasta filata technique.

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mozzarella Cheese Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032276/?utm_source=GNW
The USA and some European countries also manufacture the cheese from cow milk, the process being modified accordingly. The cheese in its finished form, is slightly salty, white in color and soft. The cheese surface is also very shiny and it comes with the unique property of being stretchable. Among the various types of cheese available in the market, the demand and preference for mozzarella cheese is the highest. Factors steering this growth include functionality, flavor, versatility, and application. For a longer consumption period, the cheese could be stored in brine and packed in bags that are vacuum sealed. The shelf life of mozzarella cheese with low moisture content is one month, while shredded mozzarella with low moisture has a maximum shelf life of around six months. Mozzarella cheese is ideal for specific applications such as pizza, as well as for non-specific snacking options and pantry staples. The unique attributes, flavor and taste of mozzarella makes it suitable for an array of categories and dishes. Additionally, it pairs extremely well with almost all kinds of flavor profiles. Consumption of fresh as well as traditional mozzarella is registering robust growth. Factors affecting mozzarella cheese quality include its composition, equipment used for manufacturing, use of value added ingredients, and development of new flavors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mozzarella Cheese estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Blocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shredded segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.2% share of the global Mozzarella Cheese market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The Mozzarella Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is predicted to grow steadily supported by growing demand from athletes and sportsmen, who constitute a notable part of its consumer base. Furthermore, mozzarella cheese use in manufacturing diabetic foods will also be a major revenue earner. The cheese is also gaining traction among the health conscious masses due to its numerous health benefits. Niacin and Vitamin B3 that are abundantly present in the cheese aid in preventing a number of diseases, even arthritis and in reducing diabetes risks. Pregnant women consume it in large volumes to recover from deficiency of biotin. Sales of Mozarella cheese will also grow as mozzarella`s popularity for use in fast food items fuel its demand. The food services industry will continue being its largest consumer. Mozzarella cheese has low fat levels and prevents cardiovascular diseases, which has led to its higher preference among health conscious consumers. The global market will grow steadily during the forecast period because of a higher availability of more mozzarella cheese-based products. For example, the Horizon Organic brand from WhiteWave Foods Company is a natural mozzarella string cheese, while cheese snacks offered by Saputo Cheese USA Inc are available as string & swirl cheese, cheese bars, and cheese sticks. Moreover, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has also launched the Frigo Cheese Heads Swirls, an on-the-go item, in which both cheddar and mozzarella cheese are twisted to form swirl-like shapes. However, strict government regulations on the processing of mozzarella cheese and maintenance of its safety and quality are expected to restrain the global market`s growth.

In terms of segments, block mozzarella cheese segment holds the largest share and will grow fastest and earn maximum revenues in future. On a distribution channel basis, the wholesaler segment will also be a major revenue earner in the forecast period. However, online retailers and supermarkets will see a higher growth as compared to wholesalers, with supermarkets showing maximum growth. On an end-use basis, the F&B sector will also be a major revenue channel in the forecast period, while the household sector will be a prominent consumer in future also. In the sphere of applications, the segment for commercial use will garner notable market share in the forecast period, as more Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) start operations the world over. For example, Pizza Hut is expanding its retail outlet chain worldwide and a spiralling working population will also boost QSR demand.

Slices Segment to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Slices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$499.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)

  • Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Bel Group

  • BelGioioso Cheese Inc

  • Boar’s Head Provision Co., Inc.

  • EMMI Group

  • Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

  • Foremost Farms USA Co-operative, Inc.

  • Grande Cheese Company

  • Lactalis American Group, Inc.

  • Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

  • Leprino Foods Company

  • Perfect Italiano

  • Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

  • Trevisanalat S.p.a.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032276/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cheese - An Overview
Mozarella Cheese - One of the Fastest Growing Cheese Types
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Mozzarella Cheese Market
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Mozzarella Cheese Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Hold the Largest Share, Developing to Exhibit
Fastest Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: World Mozzarella Cheese Market (2020): Market Share
of Leading Players
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Health-Conscious Trend Sheds Focus on Health Benefits of
Mozzarella Cheese
EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular
Diseases in the United States: 2015-2030
Growing Demand from Diabetic Population Drives Mozzarella
Cheese Market
EXHIBIT 6: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of
Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
Increasing Trend of Snacking Drives Market Demand
More Innovative Cheese Snacks
The Latest formats
Growing Use of Mozzarella Cheese in Pizzas and Pastas
Increasing Manufacture of Low-Fat Organic Mozzarella Cheese
Increasing Number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) to Drive
the Demand for Mozzarella Cheese
EXHIBIT 7: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer
Increased Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by
Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by
Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2015 & 2050
Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blocks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Blocks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blocks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Shredded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Shredded by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Shredded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Slices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Slices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Slices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cubes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cubes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Buffalo by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Buffalo by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Buffalo by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cow by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Cow by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cow by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks, Shredded,
Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Source -
Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Source -
Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Source -
Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: China Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: France Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks, Shredded,
Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Source -
Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella Cheese
by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: UK Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,
Shredded, Slices and Cubes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Buffalo, Cow and Other Sources Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Buffalo, Cow
and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Mozzarella
Cheese by Form - Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Mozzarella Cheese by Form -
Blocks, Shredded, Slices and Cubes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mozzarella Cheese by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocks,

