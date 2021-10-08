U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

Global Mozzarella Cheese Markets, 2021-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mozzarella Cheese - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Mozzarella Cheese Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2026

Global market for Mozzarella Cheese estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period.

Blocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shredded segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.2% share of the global Mozzarella Cheese market.

Consumption of fresh as well as traditional mozzarella is registering robust growth. Factors affecting mozzarella cheese quality include its composition, equipment used for manufacturing, use of value added ingredients, and development of new flavors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The Mozzarella Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is predicted to grow steadily supported by growing demand from athletes and sportsmen, who constitute a notable part of its consumer base. Furthermore, mozzarella cheese use in manufacturing diabetic foods will also be a major revenue earner. The cheese is also gaining traction among the health conscious masses due to its numerous health benefits.

The global market will grow steadily during the forecast period because of a higher availability of more mozzarella cheese-based products. For example, the Horizon Organic brand from WhiteWave Foods Company is a natural mozzarella string cheese, while cheese snacks offered by Saputo Cheese USA Inc are available as string & swirl cheese, cheese bars, and cheese sticks.

Moreover, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has also launched the Frigo Cheese Heads Swirls, an on-the-go item, in which both cheddar and mozzarella cheese are twisted to form swirl-like shapes. However, strict government regulations on the processing of mozzarella cheese and maintenance of its safety and quality are expected to restrain the global market`s growth.

In terms of segments, block mozzarella cheese segment holds the largest share and will grow fastest and earn maximum revenues in future. On a distribution channel basis, the wholesaler segment will also be a major revenue earner in the forecast period. However, online retailers and supermarkets will see a higher growth as compared to wholesalers, with supermarkets showing maximum growth.

On an end-use basis, the F&B sector will also be a major revenue channel in the forecast period, while the household sector will be a prominent consumer in future also. In the sphere of applications, the segment for commercial use will garner notable market share in the forecast period, as more Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) start operations the world over. For example, Pizza Hut is expanding its retail outlet chain worldwide and a spiralling working population will also boost QSR demand.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Cheese - An Overview

  • Mozarella Cheese - One of the Fastest Growing Cheese Types

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • COVID-19 Impact on Mozzarella Cheese Market

  • Mozzarella Cheese Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

  • Developed Regions Hold the Largest Share, Developing to Exhibit Fastest Growth

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 97 Featured)

  • Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Bel Group

  • BelGioioso Cheese Inc

  • Boar's Head Provision Co., Inc.

  • EMMI Group

  • Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

  • Foremost Farms USA Co-operative, Inc.

  • Grande Cheese Company

  • Lactalis American Group, Inc.

  • Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

  • Leprino Foods Company

  • Perfect Italiano

  • Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

  • Trevisanalat S.p.a.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Health-Conscious Trend Sheds Focus on Health Benefits of Mozzarella Cheese

  • Growing Demand from Diabetic Population Drives Mozzarella Cheese Market

  • Increasing Trend of Snacking Drives Market Demand

  • More Innovative Cheese Snacks

  • The Latest formats

  • Growing Use of Mozzarella Cheese in Pizzas and Pastas

  • Increasing Manufacture of Low-Fat Organic Mozzarella Cheese

  • Increasing Number of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) to Drive the Demand for Mozzarella Cheese

  • Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

  • Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

  • Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oluplk

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mozzarella-cheese-markets-2021-2026-301396101.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

