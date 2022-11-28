U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Global mPOS Hardware Market Share Report 2022 Featuring Apple, Dell, HP, HTC, Lenovo, Motion Computing, NEC, Samsung, & Zebra

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 mPOS Hardware Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions. The data is purely quantitative in nature. The analyst is thankful to the vendors who participate in sharing data points to make this as accurate as possible.

Through Q2 2022

The move to mobile for associates is the single fastest adopting trend we have seen since the rush to get stores Internet-enabled. This research looks specifically at those mobile devices being used for POS functions. How big is this market? How fast is it growing? Which vendors are winning? What screen format should you write the software for? This research will tell you.

This product provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Apple, Zebra, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dell, HTC, Motion Computing, NEC and many others for use of mobile devices for POS, an area that is exploding in retail. It includes data on screen size formats and operating platforms.

It distinguishes between retail hardened devices and consumer grade devices. This is a very data intensive product and can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or screen size, or the data can be purchased simply in aggregate by vendor worldwide/region. It includes historical data and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple

  • Dell

  • HP

  • HTC

  • Lenovo

  • Motion Computing

  • NEC

  • Samsung

  • Zebra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfkbk4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


