U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.50
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,399.00
    +87.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,154.75
    +50.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.50
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    +1.80 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.16
    +0.27 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9330
    +0.3580 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,774.87
    -46.48 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.37
    +0.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,634.95
    +15.34 (+0.06%)
     

Global mPoS Terminals Market 2022 Expected | with a CAGR of : 20 %, Top Companies data report covers, Market-specific challenges, Market Key Facts, Share & Trends Analysis

Proficient Market Insights
·9 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

mPoS Terminals Industry vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mPoS terminals market vendors that include Ingenico Group SA, New POS Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. , and VeriFone Inc.. Also, the mPoS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

PUNE, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, “ mPoS Terminals Market “ Size, Status and Market Insights, it is graceful to raise by USD 6.01 bn Forecast to | CAGR 20%

What is mPoS Terminals Industry Insights?

mPoS Terminals market identifies the increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the mPoS Terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities, and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Our Company has been monitoring the mPoS terminals market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.01 bn during 2022-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our report on mPoS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ease of implementation, growing transaction volumes, and growing demand for mobile payments. In addition, ease of implementation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mPoS terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

Who are some of the key players operating in the mPoS Terminals market and how high is the competition 2022?

Company Information: List by Country Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In mPoS Terminals Market Insights Report Are:

  • Ingenico Group SA

  • New POS Technology Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • PAX Global Technology Ltd.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Posiflex Technology Inc.Â

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.Â

  • VeriFone Inc.

Get a sample copy of the mPoS Terminals market report 2022

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with Competitive benchmarking, Historical data & forecasts, Company revenue shares, Regional opportunities, Latest trends & dynamics, growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

What are the major applications and type, of mPoS Terminals?

By End-user
• Retail
• Hospitality

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/17006104


360 market updates presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our antimicrobial therapeutics market covers the following areas:
• mPoS Terminals market sizing
• mPoS Terminals market forecast
• mPoS Terminals market industry analysis"

What is our report scope?

This report focuses on the mPoS Terminals in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The mPoS Terminals market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

What are the major regional markets of mPoS Terminals in Global, according to the 360 market updates report?

mPoS Terminals Market analysis, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the mPoS Terminals industry. Global mPoS Terminals Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https:// www.proficientmarketinsights.com /enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/17006104

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global mPoS Terminals Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

•Executive Summary
oMarket overview
•Market Landscape
oMarket ecosystem
oValue chain analysis
•Market Sizing
oMarket definition
oMarket segment analysis
oMarket size 2020
oMarket outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
•Five Forces Analysis
oFive forces summary
oBargaining power of buyers
oBargaining power of suppliers
oThreat of new entrants
oThreat of substitutes
oThreat of rivalry
oMarket condition
•Market Segmentation by End user
oMarket segments
oComparison by End user
oRetail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oHospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oMarket opportunity by End user
•Customer landscape
•Geographic Landscape
oGeographic segmentation
oGeographic comparison
oAPAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oNorth America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oEurope - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oSouth America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
oKey leading countries
oMarket opportunity by geography
oMarket drivers – Demand led growth
oMarket challenges
oMarket trends
•Vendor Landscape
oVendor landscape
oLandscape disruption
•Vendor Analysis
oVendors covered
oMarket positioning of vendors
oIngenico Group SA
oNew POS Technology Ltd.
oPanasonic Corp.
oPAX Global Technology Ltd.
oPayPal Holdings Inc.
oPosiflex Technology Inc.
oSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
oSPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.
oSZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.
oVeriFone Inc.
•Appendix
oScope of the report
oCurrency conversion rates for US$
oResearch methodology
oList of abbreviations
Exhibit
•1: Key Finding 1
•2: Key Finding 2
•3: Key Finding 3
•4: Key Finding 5
•5: Key Finding 6
•6: Key Finding 7
•7: Key Finding 8
•8: Parent market
•9: Market characteristics
•10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
•11: Market segments
•12: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
•13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
•14: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
•15: Bargaining power of buyers
•16: Bargaining power of suppliers
•17: Threat of new entrants
•18: Threat of substitutes
•19: Threat of rivalry
•20: Market condition - Five forces 2020
•21: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
•22: Comparison by End user
•23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•25: Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•26: Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•27: Market opportunity by End user
•28: Customer landscape
•29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
•30: Geographic comparison
•31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
•40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
•41: Key leading countries
•42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
•43: Impact of drivers and challenges
•44: Vendor landscape
•45: Landscape disruption
•46: Industry risks
•47: Vendors covered
•48: Market positioning of vendors
•49: Ingenico Group SA - Overview
•50: Ingenico Group SA - Business segments
•51: Ingenico Group SA - Key offerings
•52: Ingenico Group SA - Key customers
•53: Ingenico Group SA - Segment focus
•54: New POS Technology Ltd. - Overview
•55: New POS Technology Ltd. - Product and service
•56: New POS Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
•57: New POS Technology Ltd. - Key customers
•58: New POS Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
•59: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
•60: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
•61: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
•62: Panasonic Corp. - Key customers
•63: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
•64: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Overview
•65: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Business segments
•66: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Key offerings
•67: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Key customers
•68: PAX Global Technology Ltd. - Segment focus
•69: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview
•70: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product and service
•71: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
•72: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key customers
•73: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
•74: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview
•75: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product and service
•76: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings
•77: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key customers
•78: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Segment focus
•79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
•80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
•81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
•82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key customers
•83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
•84: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
•85: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service
•86: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
•87: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key customers
•88: SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
•89: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Overview
•90: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Product and service
•91: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
•92: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Key customers
•93: SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
•94: VeriFone Inc. - Overview
•95: VeriFone Inc. - Product and service
•96: VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings
•97: VeriFone Inc. - Key customers
•98: VeriFone Inc. - Segment focus
•99: Currency conversion rates for US$
•100: Research Methodology
•101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
•102: Information sources
•103: List of abbreviations

Browse complete table of contents at –

https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/17006104#Tables

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the mPoS Terminals Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the mPoS Terminals Market.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/17006104

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Fizzles as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGlobal benchmark Brent fell be

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

    Take tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), for example; the stock offers investors a whopping 8.3% yield, but why is Wall Street demanding such a high payout for owning shares? Here are three reasons investors can tap into Altria's fat dividend with confidence. Since Altria owns Marlboro, the country's most popular cigarette brand, you might guess its exposure to this decline would mean less revenue.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.