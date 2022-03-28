U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Global MRI Equipment Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement Markets Report 2022-2026: Clinical Applications of MRI Expanding to Pulmonary and Cardiac Imaging Increase Procedure Volume

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Procedure Volumes and Reimbursement for MRI Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This research service provides an analysis of the procedure volumes and reimbursement trends for heart and lung imaging using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Growth opportunities in terms of clinical applications and technologies are provided as well as an overview of unit shipment and revenue forecasts at the global level from 2019 to 2026. Reimbursement and procedure trends are discussed for North America (The United States) and Western Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Spain).

MRI has become ubiquitous in multidisciplinary hospitals as a standard workhorse. The trends in this space are moving toward interventional applications (image guidance and procedural monitoring), tumor detection, and excision guidance. The use of MRI technology will expand across a broad range of clinical applications globally, owing to its increasing significance in modern medical diagnosis.

Improvements in MRI systems, such as high-performance gradients, parallel imaging techniques, higher field strength, and new clinical applications, have substantially increased the level of quality and speed of image acquisition. Additionally, advanced imaging applications for different anatomies are gaining acceptance. Innovative uses of equipment are being explored in areas such as abdominal imaging, cardiac imaging, and cancer diagnosis.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in postponement of electives, which took a toll on patient footfall in radiology departments. Consequently, the MRI modality was affected, decreasing by 35 to 40% in procedural volumes and a backlog of procedures. Today, a gradual rise in electives and the attending to backlogs are occurring at varying capacities among health systems.

Thus the continual surge in demand of procedures, coupled with new MRI capacity purchases/replacement sales will bolster market growth throughout the forecast period, and the break-even of pre-COVID-19 business performance is gauged to occur in 2024 and 2025. With the reimbursement approval from CPT and European regulation, MRI for cardiac and lung imaging has taken a significant stride.

Currently, penetration of MRI in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and South Africa is low compared to developed economies. With new business models and private healthcare services investing in MRI, an increase in procedural volume is evident.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

  • Highlights

  • MRI Market Scope of Analysis

  • MRI Segmentation and Life Cycle Analysis

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • APAC Dominates in Revenue and Unit Shipment Driven by Private Sector Growth

  • Technology Upgrades and Expanding Clinical Applications to Drive MRI Replacement Market

  • First-mover Advantage in Technology Gives Siemens Competitive Edge in MRI Installed Base

3. Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers for MRI Market

  • Growth Restraints for MRI Market

  • MRI Market - Percent Procedure Volume by Application

  • MRI Market - Percent Procedure Volume by Region

4. Infrastructure, Procedure Volume, and Reimbursement: United States and Select Countries in Western Europe

  • US Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure

  • US Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in the United States

  • Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure in Germany

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends in Germany

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in Germany

  • Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure in France

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends in France

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in France

  • Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure in Italy

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends in Italy

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in Italy

  • Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure in Spain

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends in Spain

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in Spain

  • Hospital Landscape and MRI Equipment Infrastructure in the UK

  • Healthcare Insurance and Reimbursement Trends in the UK

  • MRI Reimbursement for Chest and Heart in the UK

  • Summary of Reimbursement for MRI

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Point-of-care MRI will Accelerate Procedure Growth across Care Locations

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - New Technologies (Weight Bearing MRI, 3D MRI, Software for Scan Time Reduction, Open MRI) to Catalyze Procedural Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Clinical Applications of MRI Expanding to Pulmonary and Cardiac Imaging Increase Procedure Volume

6. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8phaz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mri-equipment-procedure-volumes-and-reimbursement-markets-report-2022-2026-clinical-applications-of-mri-expanding-to-pulmonary-and-cardiac-imaging-increase-procedure-volume-301511617.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

