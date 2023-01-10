Global mRNA Vaccines Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% from 2023 to 2028.
Due to advanced medical technologies, higher quality of services, efficiency, and novel pharmaceutical innovations, the market is estimated to drive during the forecast period. There is also a rise in demand for gene therapies, an extreme increase in chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in cancer therapy, which will propel the mRNA vaccine market growth.
Key Market Insights
As per the application outlook, the cancer segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028
As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
HIV-AIDS
Cancer
Respiratory Diseases
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
