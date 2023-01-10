U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,898.67
    +6.58 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.87
    +75.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,655.29
    +19.64 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    +0.81 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.00
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5860
    +0.0690 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9000
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,296.59
    +57.46 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.98
    +1.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,705.05
    -19.89 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Global mRNA Vaccines Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% from 2023 to 2028.

Due to advanced medical technologies, higher quality of services, efficiency, and novel pharmaceutical innovations, the market is estimated to drive during the forecast period. There is also a rise in demand for gene therapies, an extreme increase in chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in cancer therapy, which will propel the mRNA vaccine market growth.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global MRNA Vaccines Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the cancer segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA vaccines market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

  • Argos Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech AG, CureVac AG, ETheRNA Immunotherapies, Ethris GmbH, Incellart, Moderna Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Tiba Biotech, and Translate Bio Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA vaccines market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/mrna-vaccines-market

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • HIV-AIDS

  • Cancer

  • Respiratory Diseases

  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Research Institutes

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Recommended Stories