Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis and Sinus Across the World Propels Growth

The global mucosal atomization devices market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2021 to $0.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22%. The mucosal atomization devices market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.76%.

Major players in the mucosal atomization devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Kurve Therapeutics, Cook, Medica Holdings LLC, Life-Assist Inc, MedTree (BTME Group Ltd), Integra LifeSciences, BVM Meditech Private Limited, Drive Medical, DS Medical, Wolfetory Medical Inc, MILA International and Magal Healthcare Pvt Ltd.



The mucosal atomization devices market consists of sales of mucosal atomization devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver atomized medication to the mucosal surfaces of the nasal, oral, and larynx, trachea, and lungs. Mucosal atomization devices offer medication through the nostrils. It is known for providing dependable topical solution atomization across the nasal and oropharyngeal mucous membranes.



The main types of mucosal atomization devices include nasal atomization devices, fibre-optic atomization devices, laryngotracheal atomization devices, and bottle atomizer devices. Nasal atomization devices offer a painless, safe approach to giving patients fast-acting drugs that quickly penetrate mucosal membranes and enter the bloodstream. The different mucosal atomization device technologies include gas propelled atomization devices and electrical atomization devices which are used by end-users including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and specialized clinics.



North America was the largest region in the mucosal atomization devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mucosal atomization devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world propels the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market. Allergic rhinitis refers to a range of symptoms that affect the nose and are brought by breathing allergens such as pollen, dust, or animal dander. Sinuses refer to the hollow areas in the bones of the forehead, cheekbones, and between the eyes region and when the tissue lining the sinuses become inflamed or swollen is known as sinusitis.

Mucosal atomization devices are used to provide budesonide as a topical nasal steroid spray in chronic rhinosinusitis treatment. According to the data published by 'Sinus and Allergy Wellness Centre', a US-based organization, in the United States, in 2020, sinusitis has impacted 300 million or 11.6% of American adults. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world drives the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.



The strategic partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in the mucosal atomization devices market. Major companies operating in mucosal atomization devices are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2021, Pulmodyne Inc, a US-based company that provides drug atomization delivery, partnered with Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Inc, a UK-based company With this partnership, The EZ-Spray Atomization System will start to be distributed by Pulmodyne through its current channels. The cooperation aims to advance industry innovation in addition to distribution, and this connection will enable the two seasoned businesses to quickly optimize product designs.



In March 2022, Kurve Technology Inc, a US-based company that engaged in the development of liquid drug delivery devices for topical, systemic, and nose-to-brain medical therapies, merged with Savile Therapeutics Inc. This merger allows Kurve Technology to gain access to the assets of Savile Therapeutics Inc and drive further growth and expansion. Savile Therapeutics Inc is a US-based medical device company.



The countries covered in the mucosal atomization devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

