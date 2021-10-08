U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,405.87
    +6.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,820.74
    +65.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,648.77
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.20
    +2.11 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.79
    +1.49 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.0310
    +0.4150 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,653.30
    +786.32 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,324.51
    +18.91 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.07
    +21.03 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Global Mud Motor Market Outlook: A $2028.46 Million Market by 2026 - Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read

A mud motor or a drilling motor is a positive displacement drilling motor that uses the drilling fluid’s hydraulic horsepower to drive the drill bit. Mud motors find extensive applications as they reduce bearing load and provide an adjustable penetration rate, among other advantages.

New York, United States, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mud motor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2029.

The global mud motor market is expected to reach USD 2028.46 million by 2026.

The mud motor is a progressive cavity positive displacement pump used in oil and gas drilling operations, fishing, etc. The global mud motor market is expected to reach USD 2028.46 million by 2026. The demand for mud motors is expected to grow due to increased fishing activities, demand for boating, and rising oil and drilling operations. In addition, demand for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) and the development of unconventional hydrocarbons resources is expected to bolster the mud motor market.

COVID-19: Halt in Drilling Activities Lowers the Demand for Mud Motors

The global economy and oil markets are recovering from the historic collapse in demand caused by the COVID-19 in 2020. The countries faced a drop in petroleum consumption to its lowest level in decades due to the travel restrictions and the economic slowdown.

Additionally, the drilling activities were on halt due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. The demand for drilling operations slumped as the oil prices fell earlier in the year. Many oilfield services were pushed to bankruptcy due to the severe losses incurred. Thus, mud motors experienced low demand during the pandemic. Thus, resulting in low demand for mud motors.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mud-motor-market/request-sample

Mud Motor Market by Type

HDD Fosters the Demand for Positive Displacement Motors

Positive displacements motor is a prominent segment and is expected to witness sturdy growth in the coming year. The demand for positive displacement motors is subjected to its properties, such as longer bit life, high LCM tolerance, and low-pressure requirements.

With increasing horizontal drilling activities in North America, the demand for positive displacement motors is expected to rise. Besides, India's hydrocarbon vision 2025 is expected to fuel the demand for positive displacement motors.

According to the Energy Information Administration, Brazil marked a surge in petroleum and other fuels production, estimating 3.7 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2019, compared to 3.4 million in 2018. Petrobras, an oil and gas company in Brazil, is investing USD 46.5 billion in exploration and production planned for 2021–2025, creating a massive demand for a positive displacement pump in Latin America.

Mud Motor Market by Diameter

Diameter is Pivotal in Torque and Power

For the sake of study, we have classified motor diameters as <100mm, 100mm–200mm, and >200mm. The diameter of the motor plays a crucial role as the motor's power is inversely proportional to the square of its diameter and its torque is directly proportional to the cube of its diameter.

Mud Motor Market by Application

Drilling Activities Bolster the Demand for Mud Motor

Mud motors are broadly used in directional drilling applications, whereby they are segmented into vertical, lateral, curve, RSS, and air. The demand for mud motors is subjected to rise with an increase in drilling activities. The mud motors were used in directional drilling for many decades. As many infrastructure projects are pre-planned, the demand is expected to scale up in the future. The Middle East is one of the primary consumers of mud motors due to their mammoth oil and gas sectors.

Mud Motor Market by End-Use

Prevalence of the Oil and Gas Industry

The mud motor finds its primary application in oil and gas. The APAC region is expected to see an upsurge in oil and gas exploration activities in the coming years. According to the Organization of Petroleum Exploring Countries (OPEC), the global oil demand was seen at 105.6 mb/d and is expected to reach 113.1 mb/d by 2025. The overall oil demand is expected to come from emerging and developing industries due to the rising population and income. Again, the growing demand for petrochemicals is expected to be cardinal in the oil and gas industry.

Mud Motor Market by Regions

Prepotency of the Americas

North America has long emerged as the most eminent region in the global market due to the advanced drilling market and high shell gas reserves harnessed in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. led the production of oil with around 20% of the world's share in 2020.

The Latin American region is expected to obtain significant growth during the forecast period. The region possesses ultra-deepwater, salt, and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. Further, according to the top three oilfield companies, namely Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co, and Baker Hughes Co., the demand and prices in Latin America strengthened after the COVID-19.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/mud-motor-market/global/

Detailed Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Mud Motors Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Post-Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

5 Global Mud Motors Market by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2 Positive Displacement

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.3 Turbine

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6 Global Mud Motors Market by Diameter

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.2 <100

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.3 100–200mm

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.4 >200mm

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7 Global Mud Motors Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.2 Drilling

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.3. Vertical

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.3.2 Lateral

7.3.3 Curve

7.3.4 RSS

7.3.5 Air

7.3.6 Others

8 Global Mud Motors Market by End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.2 Oil

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.3 Natural Gas

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

8.4 Boating and Fishing

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

9 Regional Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Economic Overview

9.2.2 Market Scenario

9.2.3 The U.S.

9.2.4 Canada

9.3 Europe

9. 3.1 Economic Overview

9. 3.2 Market Scenario

9. 3.3 Germany

9. 3.4 The U.K.

9. 3.5 France

9. 3.6 Italy

9. 3.7 Spain

9. 3.8 The Rest of Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Economic Overview

9.4.2 Market Scenario

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 The Rest of Latin America

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 Economic Overview

9.5.2 Market Scenario

9.5.3 China

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.5 India

9.5.6 Australia

9.5.7 South Korea

9.5.8 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

9. 6 The Middle East and Africa

9. 6.1 Economic Overview

9. 6.2 Market Scenario

9. 6.3 Saudi Arabia

9.6.4 UAE

9.6.5 Egypt

9.6.6 South Africa

9.6.7 The Rest of MEA

10 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.3 Competition Dashboard

10.4 Key Developments

11 Company Profile

11.1 National Oilwell Varco

11.2 SlimDril International

11.3 Whole Solution, Inc.

11.4 Downhole Driling Service LLC

11.5 Enteq Upstream

11.6 Others

12 Conclusion and Recommendation

13 Acronyms and Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/mud-motor-market/

News Media

Growing Demand for Oil and Gas to Drive the Global Mud Motors Market

An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020

India’s Shrinking Auto Business is Shifting Insurers’ Focus to Non-Auto Business

India’s Automotive Sector Outlook

Have a Look at Related Research Report

In-Wheel Motor Market: Information by Propulsion (BEV, FCEV), Vehicle Type, Motor Type (Axial Flux Motor, Radial Flux Motor), Cooling Type (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling)— Forecast Till 2026

Offshore Wind Turbine Market: Information by Type (Monopole, Jacket, Gravity, Others), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, and Deep Water), and Region—Forecast till 2029

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

So let us put our minds together. We will make your vision a reality and help you grow.

CONTACT: Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.) +91 8087085354 (APAC) +44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.) Email: sales@straitsresearch.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/straitsresearch/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/straitsresearch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/straitsresearch/


Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 10 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best big pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now. On September 9, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled a comprehensive plan to reduce drug […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. With Falcon Complete, the company provides cybersecurity as a service, deploying a team of professional threat hunters that deliver round-the-clock protection to clients.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: TSMC vs. UMC

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) has attracted a lot of attention as the global chip shortage has worsened over the past two years. As the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker, TSMC is a linchpin of the semiconductor sector, and the chip shortage probably won't end until it significantly increases its capacity. Over the past 12 months, UMC's stock price has rallied nearly 120% as TSMC's stock price advanced about 30%.

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig