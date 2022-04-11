U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

The Global Multefire Market is expected to grow by $ 1.92 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 33.55% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Multefire Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the multefire market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 92 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 33. 55% during the forecast period.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multefire Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266745/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the multefire market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from the industrial sector, efficient co-existence with other spectrum users, such as Wi-Fi, and low cost of deployment that doesnt require a spectrum license.
The multefire market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The multefire market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Small cells
• Switches
• Controllers

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing digitalization as one of the prime reasons driving the multefire market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of shared and unlicensed spectrum bands and rising need for more scalable and enhanced network connectivity for industrial IoT (IIoT) applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on multefire market covers the following areas:
• Multefire market sizing
• Multefire market forecast
• Multefire market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multefire market vendors that include Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp.. Also, the multefire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266745/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


