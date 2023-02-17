Global Multi-Axis Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Large Scale Usage in Consumer Electronics Driving the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Axis Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Multi-Axis Sensors estimated at US$731.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Motion Sensor Combos, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the MEMS Gyroscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $199.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR
The Multi-Axis Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$199.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$399.4 Million by the year 2030.
