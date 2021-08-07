U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,686.42
    +3,395.25 (+8.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global Multi-Functional Devices Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Multi-Functional Devices Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multi-Functional Devices market is poised to grow by USD 6 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3.13% during the forecast period.

Multi-Functional Devices Market Procurement Research Repor
Multi-Functional Devices Market Procurement Research Repor

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Multi-Functional Devices suppliers listed in this report:

This Multi-Functional Devices procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Konica Minolta Inc.

  • KYOCERA Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Xerox Corp.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/multi-functional-devices-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Commodities Include:

  • Ceramic - Forecast and Analysis: The ceramic will grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Low bargaining power in this market.

  • Flat Glass Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on proximity of the operational facility of suppliers, assess logistics and distribution capabilities of suppliers, production capacities and plant utilization rate of supplier manufacturing facility, and assess research and development capabilities of suppliers.

  • Kitchen Equipment - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global kitchen equipment spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Multi-Functional Devices that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Multi-Functional Devices TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-multi-functional-devices-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301349612.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Pilots to United Airlines: Not So Fast on Vaccine Mandate

    The Air Line Pilots Association said the airline should have negotiated any new policy. Move comes as Frontier Airlines follows United's footsteps.

  • Amazon Lottery Offers Vaccinated Workers Cars, $500,000 Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. -- summoning its inner Oprah -- will offer cash prizes of as much as $500,000 as well as cars and vacation packages to frontline employees who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.Unwilling so far to mandate vaccinations for its 1.3-million-strong workforce, the world’s largest online retailer is hoping a corporate lottery -- called Max Your Vax -- will persuade holdouts to get the jab. The announcement, a copy of which was seen Friday by Bloomberg,

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Novavax CEO: The headline of delaying our vaccine filing in the U.S. is not accurate

    Stanley Erck, Novavax CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Novavax’s earnings, delaying the Covid vaccine emergency authorization submission to FDA until Q4, and outlook on global vaccination.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • Texas Freight Forwarder Files Bankruptcy

    Trucking, logistics, and airfreight companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas freight forwarder filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Atlantic Worldwide Shipping LLC of Houston filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. In its filing, the freight forwarder lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states that it has up to

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • China’s Tech Clampdown Herds Investors Into Hardware Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s hardware technology stocks, led by chipmakers, are getting back in the spotlight as China’s regulatory onslaught casts a shadow over some of the region’s biggest and hottest software names.The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index that includes the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 3.2% this week, the most since January. In contrast, the MSCI Asia Pacific Communication Services Index dominated by consumer Internet gi

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.