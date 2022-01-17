U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.91
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4770
    +0.2770 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,777.74
    -137.66 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.57
    +2.84 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.88
    +42.93 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

The Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market is expected to grow by $ 10.07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the multi vendor support services market and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219695/?utm_source=GNW
51% during the forecast period. Our report on the multi vendor support services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure and rising maintenance cost of OEM services. In addition, rapid changes in the IT infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The multi vendor support services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

The multi vendor support services market is segmented as below:
By Service
• Hardware
• Software

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the reduced IT support and maintenance complexitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the multi vendor support services market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on multi vendor support services market covers the following areas:
• Multi vendor support services market sizing
• Multi vendor support services market forecast
• Multi vendor support services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multi vendor support services market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. Also, the multi vendor support services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219695/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Brent Oil Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil traded near the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Futures in London held at about $86

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    A boom in luxury-car sales and the shifting of scarce semiconductors to the most profitable vehicles helped many auto makers achieve robust profits last year, even as sales of mainstream vehicles lagged behind and supply-chain disruptions crippled car production.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Cinda, under Beijing pressure, scraps $944 million investment in Ant unit -sources

    Cinda, one of the four biggest state-owned asset management companies (AMCs) in China, announced the scrapping of the planned Ant investment on Thursday, without elaborating on the reason. Cinda's crucial capital injection into Ant was endorsed by its primary regulator - the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) - but it failed to secure approval from higher government authorities, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. One of the sources said China's State Council, its cabinet, was one of the authorities that questioned Cinda's bid to invest in Ant while the fintech firm's core business was still in the middle of restructuring, and finally rejected it.

  • Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

    Small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” share their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

  • Lawyers in Prince Andrew sex abuse case seek witness testimony

    Lawyers in the lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew by Virginia Giuffre on allegations that he sexually abusing her while she was underage have made their initial requests for witnesses, reports the Associated Press.Andrew's lawyers are currently seeking witness accounts from Giuffre's husband Robert and her psychologist Judith Lightfoot, according to the AP.Giuffre's lawyers, meanwhile, are seeking accounts from Andrew's former assistant...

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

    Copper is one of the most important commodities on earth, and the current supply shortage could cause major issues for the energy industry

  • The 1 Retirement Benefit You Can Only Get With a Roth IRA

    Though there are plenty of good reasons to save in a Roth IRA, here's one perk you can't ignore.