U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.50
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,313.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,841.25
    -52.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.40
    -6.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.91
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.00
    +21.10 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.53 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    +2.14 (+9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5720
    +0.1330 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,024.25
    -1,438.99 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.75
    -58.68 (-6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Global Multifactor Authentication Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Multifactor Authentication Market

Global Multifactor Authentication Market
Global Multifactor Authentication Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifactor Authentication Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global multifactor authentication market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global multifactor authentication market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global multifactor authentication market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global multifactor authentication market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global multifactor authentication market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for expansion of the global multifactor authentication market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative expansion of the global multifactor authentication market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in this Study on Multifactor Authentication Market

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global multifactor authentication market between 2020 and 2030?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in the application segment on the global multifactor authentication market?

  • Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of multifactor authentication in the next few years?

  • Which factors would hinder the global multifactor authentication market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global multifactor authentication market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Economic Drivers
3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends
3.5.1. Demand Side
3.5.2. Supply Side

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview- Authentication Service Market
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

5. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Authentication Type
5.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Authentication Type, 2017?2031
5.1.1. Password Authentication
5.1.2. Passwordless Authentication
5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Authentication Type

6. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Model Type
6.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Model Type, 2017?2031
6.1.1. Two Factor Authentication
6.1.2. Three Factor Authentication
6.1.3. Four Factor Authentication
6.1.4. Five Factor Authentication
6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Model Type

7. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Component
7.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2017?2031
7.1.1. Solutions
7.1.2. Hardware
7.1.3. Services
7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

8. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by End-use
8.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use, 2017?2031
8.1.1. IT & Telecommunication
8.1.2. BFSI
8.1.3. Retail
8.1.4. Healthcare
8.1.5. Others (Media & Entertainment, e- Commerce, etc.)
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

9. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East & Africa
9.1.5. South America
9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Assessment
15.1. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
15.1.1. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
15.1.2. Technological Differentiator

16. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)
16.1. Thales Group
16.1.1. Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Sales Footprint
16.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.1.6. Key Financials
16.1.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.2. Micro Focus
16.2.1. Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Sales Footprint
16.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.2.6. Key Financials
16.2.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.3. Broadcom
16.3.1. Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Sales Footprint
16.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.3.6. Key Financials
16.3.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.4. Microsoft
16.4.1. Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Sales Footprint
16.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.4.6. Key Financials
16.4.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.5. OneSpan
16.5.1. Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Sales Footprint
16.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.5.6. Key Financials
16.5.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.6. Okta
16.6.1. Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Sales Footprint
16.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.6.6. Key Financials
16.6.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.7. RSA Security
16.7.1. Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Sales Footprint
16.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.7.6. Key Financials
16.7.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.8. Duo Security
16.8.1. Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Sales Footprint
16.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.8.6. Key Financials
16.8.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.9. Ping Identity
16.9.1. Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Sales Footprint
16.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.9.6. Key Financials
16.9.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.10. HID Global
16.10.1. Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Sales Footprint
16.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.10.6. Key Financials
16.10.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.11. ForgeRock
16.11.1. Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Sales Footprint
16.11.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.11.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.11.6. Key Financials
16.11.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.12. CyberArk
16.12.1. Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Sales Footprint
16.12.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.12.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.12.6. Key Financials
16.12.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.13. OneLogin
16.13.1. Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Sales Footprint
16.13.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.13.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.13.6. Key Financials
16.13.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.14. SecureAuth
16.14.1. Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Sales Footprint
16.14.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.14.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.14.6. Key Financials
16.14.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.15. Oracle
16.15.1. Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Sales Footprint
16.15.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.15.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.15.6. Key Financials
16.15.7. Covid-19 Impact
16.16. Salesforce
16.16.1. Overview
16.16.2. Product Portfolio
16.16.3. Sales Footprint
16.16.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.16.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.16.6. Key Financials
16.16.7. Covid-19 Impact

17. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tibh2o

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • DiDi Global Sinks on Delisting Plans and Wider Quarterly Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- DiDi Global Inc. tumbled in U.S. premarket trading Monday after the ride-hailing giant said it’s planning to delist its U.S.-traded shares before it finds a new venue for the stock. The company also reported that its quarterly loss almost doubled.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Morat

  • Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Twitter Right Now

    Elon Musk's plan to acquire his favorite media outlet, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), has a lot of investors scratching their heads. The aging social media business is underperforming nearly all of its peers, but plenty of investors think Musk can begin an exciting new chapter for the troubled company. Shares of Twitter had been languishing for months, but the stock quickly rose after Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.