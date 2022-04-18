Global Multifactor Authentication Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Multifactor Authentication Market

Global Multifactor Authentication Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifactor Authentication Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global multifactor authentication market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global multifactor authentication market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global multifactor authentication market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global multifactor authentication market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global multifactor authentication market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for expansion of the global multifactor authentication market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative expansion of the global multifactor authentication market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this Study on Multifactor Authentication Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global multifactor authentication market between 2020 and 2030?

What is the influence of changing trends in the application segment on the global multifactor authentication market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of multifactor authentication in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global multifactor authentication market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global multifactor authentication market?

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.3.1. Economic Drivers

3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Market Trends

3.5.1. Demand Side

3.5.2. Supply Side



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview- Authentication Service Market

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic



5. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Authentication Type

5.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Authentication Type, 2017?2031

5.1.1. Password Authentication

5.1.2. Passwordless Authentication

5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Authentication Type



6. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Model Type

6.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Model Type, 2017?2031

6.1.1. Two Factor Authentication

6.1.2. Three Factor Authentication

6.1.3. Four Factor Authentication

6.1.4. Five Factor Authentication

6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Model Type



7. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by Component

7.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2017?2031

7.1.1. Solutions

7.1.2. Hardware

7.1.3. Services

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component



8. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis, by End-use

8.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use, 2017?2031

8.1.1. IT & Telecommunication

8.1.2. BFSI

8.1.3. Retail

8.1.4. Healthcare

8.1.5. Others (Media & Entertainment, e- Commerce, etc.)

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



9. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Multifactor Authentication Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Middle East & Africa

9.1.5. South America

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Multifactor Authentication Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Assessment

15.1. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

15.1.1. Global Multifactor Authentication Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

15.1.2. Technological Differentiator



16. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)

16.1. Thales Group

16.1.1. Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Sales Footprint

16.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.1.6. Key Financials

16.1.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.2. Micro Focus

16.2.1. Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Sales Footprint

16.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.2.6. Key Financials

16.2.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.3. Broadcom

16.3.1. Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Sales Footprint

16.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.3.6. Key Financials

16.3.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.4. Microsoft

16.4.1. Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Sales Footprint

16.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.4.6. Key Financials

16.4.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.5. OneSpan

16.5.1. Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Sales Footprint

16.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.5.6. Key Financials

16.5.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.6. Okta

16.6.1. Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Sales Footprint

16.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.6.6. Key Financials

16.6.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.7. RSA Security

16.7.1. Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Sales Footprint

16.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.7.6. Key Financials

16.7.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.8. Duo Security

16.8.1. Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Sales Footprint

16.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.8.6. Key Financials

16.8.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.9. Ping Identity

16.9.1. Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Sales Footprint

16.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.9.6. Key Financials

16.9.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.10. HID Global

16.10.1. Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Sales Footprint

16.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.10.6. Key Financials

16.10.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.11. ForgeRock

16.11.1. Overview

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Sales Footprint

16.11.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.11.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.11.6. Key Financials

16.11.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.12. CyberArk

16.12.1. Overview

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. Sales Footprint

16.12.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.12.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.12.6. Key Financials

16.12.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.13. OneLogin

16.13.1. Overview

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. Sales Footprint

16.13.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.13.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.13.6. Key Financials

16.13.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.14. SecureAuth

16.14.1. Overview

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. Sales Footprint

16.14.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.14.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.14.6. Key Financials

16.14.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.15. Oracle

16.15.1. Overview

16.15.2. Product Portfolio

16.15.3. Sales Footprint

16.15.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.15.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.15.6. Key Financials

16.15.7. Covid-19 Impact

16.16. Salesforce

16.16.1. Overview

16.16.2. Product Portfolio

16.16.3. Sales Footprint

16.16.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.16.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.16.6. Key Financials

16.16.7. Covid-19 Impact



17. Recommendation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tibh2o

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



